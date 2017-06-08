

Suresnes, June 8th, 2017 - 9:30 am HomeVi S.A.S. ('HomeVi') today announced that its controlling shareholder, PAI Partners, has entered into exclusive negotiations with Intermediate Capital Group ('ICG') and Sagesse Retraite Santé, an investment vehicle controlled by Yves Journel, for the sale of a majority stake in the DomusVi group. In the proposed deal, ICG would hold a majority stake alongside Yves Journel, who would reinvest in the group.



Completion of the transaction is subject to consultation with DomusVi's Works Council and satisfactory clearance from relevant competition and regulatory authorities.



For further information, please contact: HomeVi S.A.S. 1 rue de Saint-Cloud, F 92150 Suresnes France Laurent Thibeau, Chief Financial Officer, lthibeau@domusvi.com



Forward Looking Statements



This press release contains 'forward-looking' statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any such statements reflect the current views of HomeVi about further events and/or financial performance. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, all statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding the potential completion of the transaction between PAI Partners, Intermediate Capital Group and Sagesse Retraite Santé, HomeVi's strategy, plans, objectives, goals and targets. No assurances can be given that any such transaction, event or performance will take place at all or as projected, and actual results may differ materially from these projections.



Important Regulatory Notice This announcement contains information that prior to its disclosure may have constituted inside information under European Union Regulation 596/2014 on market abuse.



DomusVi Group at a glance DomusVi, created in 1983, is one of the leading provider of services to elderly people. It provides a full range of services to 42 000 residents and customers with 315 nursing homes, 16 residential facilities, 5 mental care facilities and 50 home care agencies throughout France, Spain and China. The Group employs more than 28 000 people. www.domusvigroup.com



About HomeVi HomeVi is a Holding company which holds 100% of DomusVi in France and GeriaVi in Spain. HomeVi is currently owned by funds managed or advised by PAI partners, by SIDVH (the holding company of DomusVi founder Yves Journel), and by funds advised or managed by ICG



