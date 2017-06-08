

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's industrial production expanded at the fastest pace in six months in April, data published by the Turkish Statistical Institute showed Thursday.



Industrial production grew 2.3 percent in April from March, the biggest growth since October 2016, when it climbed 4.1 percent.



Economists had forecast output to remain flat after rising 1.1 percent in March.



Manufacturing output rose 2.6 percent and mining and quarrying by 1.8 percent. Output of utilities grew only 0.4 percent.



On a yearly basis, industrial production growth accelerated to 6.7 percent from 2.6 percent in March. Production was forecast to gain 4.1 percent.



