

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. mortgage applications to buy a home reached their highest level in about seven years for the week ended June 2 with lowest levels of mortgage rates, the Mortgage Bankers Association or MBA said Wednesday.



The Market Composite Index, a measure of mortgage loan application volume, increased 7.1 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis from one week earlier. On an unadjusted basis, the Index decreased 15 percent. This week's results included an adjustment for the Memorial Day holiday.



The Refinance Index increased 3 percent from the previous week. The seasonally adjusted Purchase Index on mortgage requests for home purchases increased 10 percent from one week earlier to 261.9, its highest level since May 2010.



The unadjusted Purchase Index was 6 percent higher than the same week one year ago, but decreased 14 percent compared with the previous week.



The share of refinancing fell to to 42.1 percent of total applications from last week's 43.2 percent.



The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances fell to 4.14 percent, its lowest level since November 2016, from 4.17 percent the previous week. The average rates on other types of 30-year loans were also lower compared to the previous week.



Reuters noted that the jump in purchase loan applications raised the prospects of a possible rebound in home sales. Tight inventories have weakened home sales in the past couple of months.



