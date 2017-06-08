PhishMe, a global provider of phishing defence and intelligence solutions for the enterprise, today announced the availability of a complimentary General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Compliance computer based training module in the PhishMe CBFree™ library. Available to any organisation regardless of whether they are a PhishMe customer, PhishMe CBFree provides companies with an easy and free way to train all employees on compliance and security awareness. The GDPR module can be easily downloaded and shared with all employees in the organisation in preparation for the May 2018 regulations.

GDPR is intended to unify and strengthen individual employee's data protection within the EU while also addressing the export of data outside the EU. The goal is to simplify the regulatory environment and give citizens and residents control of their personal data.

The PhishMe CBFree GDPR module covers all the necessary components businesses will need to follow to comply with the new regulation including the role employees have in compliance, classifications of personal data, the definition of a data breach, penalties for non-compliance, guidelines for data security and privacy, and ways to decrease risk.

As Jeff Orloff, Director of Content at PhishMe explains, "The goal of PhishMe's CBFree program is to provide timely, relevant content to help companies and their employees deal with relevant threats, trends and compliance in security. With the impending General Data Protection Regulations, we wanted to provide a simple, straightforward way for all companies to prepare for the pending changes."

To learn more and to download these modules, please visit https://phishme.com/resources/cbfree-computer-based-training/.

