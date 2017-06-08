BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe has today announced a global partnership with m-commerce enabler DOCOMO Digital to expand content portfolios and drive growth in new markets.

Using DOCOMO Digital's m-commerce platform, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe will explore new sales channels, compete in emerging markets and drive monetisation of games using alternative payment methods, including direct carrier billing.

The partnership will also see the co-creation of exclusive HTML5 based mobile games which DOCOMO Digital will be able to offer directly to its partner network of mobile operators. The company also plans to develop stronger relationships with alternative app stores, mobile device OEMS and operators in emerging ecosystems, particularly in Africa, Latam and India.

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe's freemium mobile games will also be directly impacted by the deal. DOCOMO Digital will leverage its distribution reach to give customers different ways to discover and engage with mobile games, primarily in unbanked countries where direct carrier billing is a mainstream payment method for digital content.

Additionally DOCOMO Digital's marketing solutions will be used to attract new customers for the co-created mobile games, including mobile search and affiliate campaigns.

Hiroyuki Sato, CEO of DOCOMO Digital, said: "BANDAI NAMCO has constantly delivered innovative games and we are delighted to partner with them to enhance mobile gaming experiences and payments for users. For us, the partnership is a huge step towards our growth strategy and will enable us to expand our content offering to our network of over 200 network operators globally."

Naoki Katashima, President and COO of BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe, said: "As part of our ongoing strategy to provide more fun for everyone, we believe this important partnership with DOCOMO Digital and their network will allow us to reach emerging markets more easily where we see a continued growth of interest for entertainment. We hope that our products and services will help increase and enhance social activities in these territories."

Headquartered in London, DOCOMO Digital works to encourage financial inclusion for consumers, corporations and governments worldwide, aiming to connect 5 billion mobile users by 2020. The company supports stakeholders by building and operating digital media platforms and m-commerce platforms, as well as offering technical support, mobile commerce consultancy and financial services.

