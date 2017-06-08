GFT Appoints Andrew Rossiter as Head of Technology Services With Pan-Atlantic Remit for Delivering GFT's Innovative Technology Engineering Capabilities

LONDON, June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Andrew Rossiter will be committed to driving innovative GFT technology offerings, engaging with new customers and enhancing relationships with existing partners and clients seeking to embrace technology solutions

GFT , the leading provider of business, design and technology consulting to the financial services community, has appointed Andrew Rossiter as Head of Technology Services across the GFT Atlantic Region, a senior hire that marks a key milestone in GFT's strategy to provide clients with innovative solutions that drive efficiency and improved performance.

Andrew brings with him a wealth of experience across financial services and technology spanning a 25 year career. He joins from ADS Securities where he was Chief Technology Officer for the Abu Dhabi based financial services start-up, seeded with investment capital of $400m. During this time, Andrew oversaw the 'build out' of their technology offering for institutional and retail clients during a period of significant growth that saw volumes doubling each year.

Prior to this, Andrew spent eight years at Barclays Capital, working within the Equities IT division. The first four years were spent managing the BARX platform for exchange products reengineering the platform to handle more than 2 million orders per day. The final four years were spent running the European Equity Derivatives IT area during the Lehman acquisition. A large part of this time was spent working with GFT's nearshore teams in Poland, introducing agile development to Barclays on major projects.

Andrew also co-founded an Internet start-up in 2000, building an online cross asset trading and risk platform taking advantage of a career covering many asset classes including FX, Equities, Rates, Credit, FI, Exchange products and OTC Derivatives with a particular focus on ecommerce platforms.

Andrew is passionate about new technology; from early development work on the Mosaic web browser and one of the first web servers known as 'Purveyor' in 1995, through to funding the original Oculus Rift via its Kickstarter, and building a virtual reality trading room. The latest cloud and machine learning technology will again revolutionise the way IT is delivered and built, and Andrew will help GFT become recognised as a leading technology engineering company in these areas, specialising on the financial services sector.

Andrew Rossiter, Head of Technology Engineering Services at GFT commented: "I am excited to join the global management team at GFT where I look forward to continuing growing and pushing the financial services business forward. Having recently led a project to change and develop the technology platform for a leading financial services player, I am eager to bring the skills that I have gained, and the experiences that I encountered in this process, to continue GFT's progression as the largest scale consultancy focused on financial services."

Gareth Richardson, Managing Director at GFT commented: "We are thrilled to have Andrew on board and we are eager to utilise his broad range of technical skills, gained from his wide experience in the financial services sector. Having played a key role in a number of leading financial services firms, it is clear that Andrew's drive will perfectly complement our Atlantic Management team, and I am sure he will be a great asset to GFT."

GFT Technologies SE (GFT) is a business change and technology consultancy trusted by the world's leading financial services institutions to solve their most critical challenges. Specifically defining answers to the current constant of regulatory change - whilst innovating to meet the demands of the digital revolution. GFT brings together advisory, creative and technology capabilities with innovation culture and specialist knowledge of the finance sector, to transform the clients' businesses.

Utilising the CODE_n innovation platform, GFT is able to provide international start-ups, technology pioneers and established companies access to a global network, which enables them to tap into the disruptive trends in financial services markets and harness them for their out of the box thinking.

GFT plans to generate consolidated revenue of around EUR 450 million in its financial year 2017. Founded in 1987, the company is now represented in twelve countries with a global team of almost 5,000 employees. The GFT share is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the TecDAX (ISIN: DE0005800601).

