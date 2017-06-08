Stockholm, June 8, 2017 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in Zaplox AB's shares (short name: ZAPLOX) commenced today on Nasdaq First North in Stockholm. Zaplox belongs to the technology sector and is the 49th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2017.



Founded in 2010, Zaplox is a provider of advanced mobile key services to the global hotel market. The company offers the hospitality industry a turnkey platform and a mobile key app for managing the guest experience, and its solution works on all major smartphone platforms and supports all major hotel door locks and systems. Zaplox is headquartered at the Ideon Science Park in Lund, Sweden and operates globally. For more information, please visit www.zaplox.com.



"The listing increases our visibility and owner base and we now have the resources to establish Zaplox as a leading, global provider of mobile-based services for hotels, holiday dwellings and their guests," said Magnus Friberg, CEO at Zaplox. "We have a very positive view on the future, as the increasing digitalization of the hotel market leads to an increase in demand for our solutions."



"We welcome Zaplox to our European growth market, Nasdaq First North," said Adam Kostyál, SVP and Head of European listings at Nasdaq. "Zaplox is an innovative company operating in an exciting field, and it will make a strong addition to our technology sector."



Zaplox AB has appointed Sedermera Fondkommission AB as the Certified Adviser.



*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm.



About Nasdaq First North



Nasdaq First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges within Nasdaq Nordic (Nasdaq First North Denmark is regulated as an alternative marketplace). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market.



About Nasdaq



Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 89 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to 3,800 total listings with a market value of $11 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com



Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



The matters described herein contain forward-looking statements that are made under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Nasdaq and its products and offerings. We caution that these statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq's control. These factors include, but are not limited to factors detailed in Nasdaq's annual report on Form 10-K, and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements.



Media Relations Contact: Erik Granström +46 8 405 78 07 erik.granstrom@nasdaq.com -------------------------



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=634572