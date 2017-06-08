Metso Corporation: Metso to donate EUR 1 million to three Finnish universities

Metso to donate EUR 1 million to three Finnish universities

Metso Corporation press release, June 8, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. local time

Metso is donating a total of EUR 1 million to Tampere University of Technology, Aalto University and the University of Oulu. Through the donation, Metso wishes to support Finnish scientific research and its application in practice.

"The opportunity for continuous, varied scientific research work in cooperation between universities, companies and other parties is essential for building a sustainable future. It is also of utmost importance that universities' training programs produce top experts with knowledge and skills that promote companies' ability to renew and succeed. Through our donation, we want to support universities representing branches of science important to us in their ability to offer internationally competitive scientific research and education," says Matti Kähkönen, President and CEO of Metso Corporation.

Metso has engaged in cooperation with leading universities around the world for decades. This EUR 1 million donation is a part of the program for the centenary of Finland's independence. The donation is shared by Tampere University of Technology, Aalto University and the University of Oulu. Education and applied research at these universities in the fields of minerals, materials technology, mechanical engineering and design are also central success factors in Metso's international business.

"Tampere University of Technology has carried out long-term research and product development in cooperation with Metso in several fields, including materials technology, mechanical and production engineering, and hydraulics. The donation from Metso is a great recognition of this fruitful partnership," says Mika Hannula, President of Tampere University of Technology.

"Metso has engaged in close cooperation with all Aalto University Schools. In addition to materials technology, mechanical engineering and business and economics, important and topical areas for us both include design, digitalization and the Internet of Things. We warmly thank Metso for this donation", says Tuula Teeri, President of Aalto University.

"We highly value our partnership with Metso Corporation. We share the same objectives and values, which include the sustainable utilization of natural resources and the search for innovations. Interfaces for cooperation can be found in several branches of science. We have trained many experts working in key positions at Metso, and even now, our students are training and working on thesis projects at the company. Our cooperation in research is particularly related to process and environmental technology, measuring technology and minerals. I hope that we can further enhance our cooperation and promote our shared goals through project activities," says Jouko Niinimäki, President of the University of Oulu.

Students of the University of Oulu engaged in teamwork at the university's Tellus Innovation Arena. (Photo: University of Oulu)

The donations in question are based on the decision of Metso Corporation's Annual General Meeting on March 23, 2017, which authorized the Board of Directors to decide on giving donations to universities and colleges up to a maximum amount of EUR 1,000,000.

Metso is a world leading industrial company serving the mining, aggregates, recycling, oil, gas, pulp, paper and process industries. We help our customers improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability by using our unique knowledge, experienced people and innovative solutions to build new, sustainable ways of growing together.

Our products range from mining and aggregates processing equipment and systems to industrial valves and controls. Our customers are supported by a broad scope of services and a global network of over 80 service centers and about 6,000 services professionals. Metso has an uncompromising attitude towards safety.

Metso is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki, Finland, and had sales of about EUR 2.6 billion in 2016. Metso employs over 11,000 persons in more than 50 countries. Expect results.

www.metso.com (http://www.metso.com/), www.twitter.com/metsogroup (http://www.twitter.com/metsogroup)

Additional information:

Urs Pennanen, SVP, Metso Corporation, tel. +358 20 483 3664, e-mail: urs.pennanen@metso.com (mailto:urs.pennanen@metso.com)

Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Global Communications, Metso Corporation, tel. +358 20 484 3212, e-mail: helena.marjaranta@metso.com (mailto:helena.marjaranta@metso.com)





OuluUniversity-080617 (http://hugin.info/3017/R/2111609/803015.jpg)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Metso Corporation via Globenewswire

