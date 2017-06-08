The French power utility has launched a new offer to promote solar for self-consumption among joint-ownership associations.

French energy giant Electricité de France (EDF) announced that its solar and renewable energy subsidiary EDF ENR will start offering solar solutions for joint-ownership associations, housing associations and all types of vertical housing groups that are interesting in producing their own electricity.

The new offer, named Notre Soleil & Nous, will add to the similar existing offer for residential customers ...

