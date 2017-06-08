

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's consumer price inflation accelerated unexpectedly in May, figures published by the Federal Statistical Office showed Thursday.



Inflation rose marginally to 0.5 percent in May from 0.4 percent in April. Inflation was forecast to ease slightly to 0.3 percent.



Month-on-month, consumer prices gained 0.2 percent, the same pace of growth as seen in April and March. Prices were expected to remain flat in May.



Data showed that the harmonized index of consumer prices dropped 0.2 percent from April and increased 0.4 percent from May 2016.



