

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The French trade deficit increased in April from a month earlier, as exports fell faster than imports, data from the customs office showed Thursday.



The trade deficit widened to EUR 5.5 billion in April from EUR 4.8 billion in the previous month.



In the corresponding month last year, the shortfall was also EUR 4.8 billion.



Exports fell to EUR 38.3 billion in April from EUR 39.49 billion in March. Imports declined from EUR 44.3 billion to EUR 43.8 billion.



The decline in exports was mainly due to lower performance for products in the aeronautics industry and for industrial equipment, the agency said.



