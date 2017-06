Auction date 2017-06-08 Loan 1047 Coupon 5.00 % ISIN-code SE0001149311 Maturity 2020-12-01 Tendered volume, SEK mln 750 +/-500 Volume offered, SEK mln 2,150 Volume bought, SEK mln 750 Number of bids 5 Number of accepted bids 4 Average yield -0.469% Lowest accepted yield -0.470% Highest yield -0.468% % accepted at lowest yield 12.00



Auction date 2017-06-08 Loan 1060 Coupon 0.75 % ISIN-code SE0009496367 Maturity 2028-05-12 Tendered volume, SEK mln 750 +/- 500 Volume offered, SEK mln 2,760 Volume bought, SEK mln 750 Number of bids 15 Number of accepted bids 9 Average yield 0.657% Lowest accepted yield 0.651% Highest yield 0.662% % accepted at lowest yield 15.07