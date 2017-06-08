Metso Corporation: Metso announces tender offer results

Metso announces tender offer results

Metso Corporation's stock exchange release on June 8, 2017 at 11:10 a.m. EET

Nordea Bank AB (publ) (the "Offeror") has today announced the results of its invitation to holders of the outstanding €400,000,000 2.750 per cent notes due October 4, 2019 (the "Notes") issued by Metso Corporation (the "Company" or "Metso"), to tender their Notes for purchase by the Offeror for cash on the terms and conditions set out in the Tender Offer Memorandum dated May 30, 2017 (the "Offer").

The Offeror has accepted for purchase, subject to the satisfaction of the New Notes Condition (as defined in the Tender Offer Memorandum), Notes with an aggregate principal amount of € 205,039,000 at a purchase price of €1,067.23 per €1,000 in principal amount of Notes. The purchase price, together with accrued and unpaid interest, will, subject to the satisfaction of the New Notes Condition, be paid to Noteholders whose Notes have been accepted for purchase by the Offeror on the settlement date, which is expected to be June 12, 2017.

Citigroup Global Markets Limited and Nordea Bank AB (publ) act as Lead Dealer Managers and Danske Bank A/S, and OP Corporate Bank plc act as Co-Dealer Managers for the Offer and Citibank N.A., London Branch acts as Tender Agent.

