Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
08.06.2017 | 10:16
PR Newswire

CRU Insight: Section 232 Investigation Will Increase Steel Prices

LONDON, June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

While much remains unknown about the current Section 232 national security investigation on steel imports, we have set our expectations.

This self-initiated investigation is directed more on providing relief to US steelmakers and to providing a platform for future trade negotiations than truly investigating steel imports and national security. In other words, the premise that national security is under threat is false, it is being used as a tool to arrive at a desired outcome.

Read the full story: http://bit.ly/Section-232-investigation

Read more about CRU: http://bit.ly/About_CRU


© 2017 PR Newswire