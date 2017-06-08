

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against the other major currencies in the early European session on Thursday, as the latest U.K. election polls revealed Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives Party is likely to win a majority in today's vote.



Final polls suggested that Theresa May's Conservatives had widened their lead to seven percent against Jeremy Corbyn's Labour.



In April, Prime Minister Theresa May announced a snap election, hoping to ensure a conservative majority in parliament to lead Brexit negotiations.



In the Asian trading today, the pound held steady against its major rivals.



In the early European trading, the pound rose to a 2-week high of 1.2976 against the U.S. dollar and a 2-day high of 142.59 against the yen, from early lows of 1.2950 and 141.75, respectively. If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.30 against the greenback and 146.00 against the yen.



Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the pound advanced to a 9-day high of 0.8670 and a 6-day high of 1.2524 from early lows of 0.8693 and 1.2474, respectively. The pound may test resistance near 0.85 against the euro and 1.26 against the franc.



In today's schedule of events, Eurozone final GDP for the first quarter is due to be released later in the day.



At 7:45 am ET, the ECB releases the outcome of its governing council meeting in Frankfurt. The bank is expected to keep its refi rate at zero percent and the deposit rate at -0.4 percent.



The announcement will be followed by a press conference, at 8:30 am ET.



In the New York session, Canada housing starts for May and house price index for April and U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended June 3 are slated for release.



At 10:30 am ET, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz releases financial system review, in Ottawa.



Former FBI Director James Comey is set to testify before Congress for the first time later in the day to answer questions about Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX