HERZOGENRATH (dpa-AFX) - Aixtron SE (AIXG) Thursday said it appointed Dr. Felix Grawert as a new member of the Executive Board. Grawert will assume the role on October 1, 2017 or earlier.



Grawert joins Aixtron from Infineon Technologies, which he joined in 2013. Prior to this, he worked for 8 years at McKinsey & Company.



The company noted that Kim Schindelhauer would resume the role of Chairman of the Supervisory Board and closely support its strategy projects.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX