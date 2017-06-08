Referring to the bulletin from Flex LNG Ltd's shareholder meeting, held on May 15, 2017, the company has decided to re-domicile from the British Virgin Islands to Bermuda.



As from June 9, 2017, Flex LNG Ltd's shares will therefore be traded under a new ISIN code. The short name will remain unchanged.



Current ISIN code: VGG359451074 ----------------------------------- New ISIN code: BMG359471031 ----------------------------------- Unchanged short name: FLNGo -----------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elin Nygren or Eva Norling at telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.