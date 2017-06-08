Contergan Victim Wins Against Former Board Member of the Contergan Foundation

COLOGNE, Germany, June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

In the lawsuit between the plaintiff, Contergan (thalidomide) victim Andreas Meyer, and the defendant and former Board member of the Contergan Foundation, Attorney Karl Schucht, the Bonn Regional Court came to a judgement on 10.5.2017. The judgement is not yet final. The case concerns the question of possible collaboration between Grünenthal and the Federal German Contergan Foundation.

Meyer was and will be represented by Prof. Dr. Jan Hegemann from the law firm Raue Rechtsanwälte LLP in Berlin.

Please refer the full press release dated 08.06.2017 at: http://www.gruenenthal-opfer.de/press_ContVict_wins_agains_memb_ContFound_8_6_2017

You can read the judgement and further information at the following link:

http://www.gruenenthal-opfer.de/Materials_Judgement_Meyer_vs_Schucht_10_05_2017

