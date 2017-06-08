European NGS Service Providers Prepare to Leverage Growing Demand for Exome and RNA Sequencing

LONDON, June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --The European next-generation sequencing (NGS) services market is undergoing transformation propelled by rapid technological innovations. Decreasing cost, launch of large-scale sequencing projects, and improved capacity are fuelling rapid growth. By 2023, the market will be worth $605.0 million, spearheaded by high-end providers with superior coverage, quality, and turnaround.

"Low-cost and quick turnaround have amplified NGS uptake as an alternative to traditional microarray, capillary electrophoresis (CE) and Sanger methods, propelling demand across industries such as human genetics, plant and animal biotech, agriculture, microbiome, food and drug safety, and forensics," noted Transformational Health Unmesh Lal, Program Manager Life Sciences. "To align with upcoming growth opportunities in research and clinical applications, NGS service companies are expanding service lines with specialised applications beyond pure sequencing. These include customised gene panels, Exome sequencing, ribonucleic acid (RNA) sequencing, chromatin immunoprecipitation sequencing (ChiPseq), and methylation sequencing (MethilSeq)."

European Next-generation Sequencing Services Market, Forecast to 2023, new research from Frost & Sullivan's Life Sciences Growth Partnership Service program, analyses the NGS services market potential, providing insights on key trends, drivers and their implications. NGS services are primarily driven by research, followed by applied market segments. The study covers NGS conducted with next-generation platforms, such as sequencing-by-synthesis, sequencing-by-ligation, and single-molecule sequencing.

Several trends and developments bolster the European NGS services market:

Government-backed, large-scale projects like flagship 100,000 Genomes and France Genomic Medicine 2025 will bring genomics to the forefront and make NGS a routine process.

Strategic alliances and collaborations are increasing to enhance NGS bioinformatics capabilities and develop unique service lines catering to clinical sequencing and genetic testing.

NGS companies are actively expanding installed base to become the preferred private partners.

Launch of high-throughput sequencers are setting new service standards with focus on superior coverage and accuracy. Global leaders BGI, Illumina, Macrogen, and GENEWIZ are expanding presence in the region.

Mid-range, high-throughput sequencers provide excellent opportunity for local service providers to capitalise on medium-scale clinical application needs. Regional participants like CeGaT, IntegraGen, Source Bioscience, QIAGEN, and GATC Biotech lead the market with high-end, superior-quality services. Other companies to watch include Oxford Gene Technology, LGC Genomics, NewGene, Lifesequencing, Genomix4life, Microsynth, and DNA Vision.

Game-changing companies are concentrating on novel Exome sequencing and RNA sequencing applications in niche market segments.

"Stringent reimbursement policies guided by cost-containment models, a fragmented NGS value chain, and political and economic factors are, however, creating market volatility in the short term," noted Lal. "Further, advancement and consumerisation of portable, real-time sequencers may reduce dependence on service providers for small-scale project needs."

