Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Result of AGM

PR Newswire
London, June 8

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited
(an authorised closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 41352)
(the "Company")

8 June 2017

Result of Annual General Meeting

At the Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of the Company held on 7 June 2017, all the resolutions as set out in the AGM Notice dated 22 March 2017 and sent to shareholders were duly passed.

Details of the proxy voting results which should be read alongside the Notice are noted below:

Ordinary ResolutionForDiscretion
(voted in favour)		AgainstAbstain
1107,251,86542,849134,6400
2107,276,10242,849107,5272,846
3107,047,42542,849331,1437,907
4107,217,53142,849168,9440
5107,152,16342,849232,4121,900
6107,381,57542,8493,0001,900
7107,381,57542,8493,0001,900
8107,381,57542,8493,0001,900
9107,381,57542,8493,0001,900
Special ResolutionForDiscretion
(voted in favour)		AgainstAbstain
10107,327,19242,84956,2833,000
11107,363,69942,84919,7763,000

Note - A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, a copy of the Special Resolutions will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

Enquiries:
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001
Fax: 01481 745051

END


