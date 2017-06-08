Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust - Result of AGM

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited

(an authorised closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 41352)

(the "Company")

8 June 2017

Result of Annual General Meeting

At the Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of the Company held on 7 June 2017, all the resolutions as set out in the AGM Notice dated 22 March 2017 and sent to shareholders were duly passed.

Details of the proxy voting results which should be read alongside the Notice are noted below:

Ordinary Resolution For Discretion

(voted in favour) Against Abstain 1 107,251,865 42,849 134,640 0 2 107,276,102 42,849 107,527 2,846 3 107,047,425 42,849 331,143 7,907 4 107,217,531 42,849 168,944 0 5 107,152,163 42,849 232,412 1,900 6 107,381,575 42,849 3,000 1,900 7 107,381,575 42,849 3,000 1,900 8 107,381,575 42,849 3,000 1,900 9 107,381,575 42,849 3,000 1,900 Special Resolution For Discretion

(voted in favour) Against Abstain 10 107,327,192 42,849 56,283 3,000 11 107,363,699 42,849 19,776 3,000

Note - A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.3, a copy of the Special Resolutions will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM .

