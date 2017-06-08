Trading in Advenica AB paid subscription shares is to cease. The last trading day is June 13, 2017.



Short name: ADVE BTA --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009888811 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 137406 ---------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank AB. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank AB on 08 463 80 00.