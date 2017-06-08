As from June 14, 2017, subscription rights issued by Savo-Solar Oyj will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until June 26, 2017.



Instrument: Subscription rights -------------------------------------- Short name: SAVOS TR -------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 -------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010023622 -------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 139302 -------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO / 8 -------------------------------------- Tick size Table: Other Equities / 227 -------------------------------------- Mic Code: FNSE --------------------------------------



As from June 14, 2017, paid subscription shares issued by Savo-Solar Oyj will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice.



Instrument: Paid subscription shares ------------------------------------------ Short name: SAVOS BTA ------------------------------------------ Round lot: 1 ------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0010023630 ------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 139303 ------------------------------------------ Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ------------------------------------------ Tick size Table: Other Equities / 227 ------------------------------------------ Mic Code: FNSE ------------------------------------------



