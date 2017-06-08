Nordic Mines AB: Nordic Mines makes amendments to Board Announcements & changes to Group Management

Nordic Mines makes amendments to Board Announcements & changes to Group Management

All members of the current board of Nordic Mines AB (Publ.) have now decided to make themselves available for re-election at the AGM, subject to approval of the AGM.

In addition, Nordic Mines' Board announces Appointments of New Group Management and resignations of Tony Butler and Ole Eikeland.

The management team of the Company will be re-inforced as follows. Saradhi Rajan continues to remain as the Group CEO. Group Management will be and reinforced by Ludmilla Lundberg (Chief Financial Officer), Torbjorn Bygden (Company Secretary & IR). The current CFO Tony Butler and Ole Eikeland (IR) will step down. Mr. Butler will remain available as Sr. Advisor for the time being.

Ludmilla Lundberg (Chief Financial Officer, Born 1955)

Ludmilla Lundberg has more than 20 years of experience of working with compliance and reporting as Financial Controller and Chief Accounting Officer in large publicly listed companies such as Skanska, SEB, ABB and Vattenfall. In addition to this, Ludmilla Lundberg was also the acting CFO of Copperstone Resources AB listed at Nasdaq OMX First North.

Torbjorn Bygden (Company Secretary & Investor Relations, Born 1959)

Torbjorn Bygden has more than 27 years of experience in Finance & Business Administration. He has spent 10 years with Astra Zeneca Group as a Finance Director (Accounting & Reporting) & Head of Finance & Business Adminstration; 8 years with Visma Services AB (Now Cogital Group) as a Director International Services. Torbjorn has extensive experience in IFRS Regulations, Sarbanne-Oxley Financial Control Framework along with in depth knowledge in Swedish GAAP and US GAAP accounting systems. Torbjorn will be responsible for ensuring compliance with statutory and regulatory requirements of NASDAQ OMX, Investor Relations and for ensuring that all decisions of the board of directors are implemented. He is an Economics Science Graduate from Umea University.

For additional information, please contact:

Torbjorn Bygden

Company Secretary & Investor Relations

Torbjorn.Bygden@azzets.net

00 46 (0) 70 301 45 46

Lindhagensgatan 94, Box 34212

10026 Stockholm

For more information about Nordic Mines, please visit www.nordicmines.com/ (http://www.nordicmines.com/).

Nordic Mines AB (publ.) is obliged to make this information public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above at 8 June 2017 10:30 CEST.

Nordic Mines is a Nordic mining and exploration company. The Laiva mine in Finland produced gold between 2011 and 2014. The deposit is among the largest in the Nordic region. Nordic Mines is a member of SveMin and applies its reporting regulations for public mining and exploration companies. The Nordic Mines share has been admitted for trading on Nasdaq Stockholm's Small Cap list. For further information, see www.nordicmines.com (http://www.nordicmines.com).

