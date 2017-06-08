

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Uniper announced the company continues to expect its adjusted EBIT for the 2017 financial year to be between 0.9 and 1.2 billion euros. The company also said it foresees to increase proposed dividend for the 2017 financial year by 15 percent relative to the prior year.



At Uniper SE's first Annual Shareholders Meeting, CEO Klaus Schäfer, said: 'Uniper is on a good course. We achieved all of our financial targets for 2016 and implemented numerous measures to enhance Uniper's competitiveness, just as we said we would. We intend to maintain this approach and to continue to do everything we can to remain a reliable and successful energy company.' The management will propose to the Annual Shareholders Meeting that the company pay a dividend of 0.55 euros per share for the 2016 financial year.



The company noted that Uniper share, which began trading at 10.015 euros at its listing on September 12, 2016, closed on June 7 at 17.88 euros, a more than 75-percent increase.



