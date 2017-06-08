With a fresh round of funding, Conga now looks to strengthen its Conga Contracts product and accelerate commercial operations

Conga, a leading provider of sales and business productivity solutions, today announced a spike in 2017 customer growth. In the first quarter of this year, bookings nearly doubled versus the same quarter in 2016, driven in part by the launch and strong adoption of its next-generation contract management solution, Conga Contracts.

The Conga Contracts product suite, built on the Salesforce Platform, helps organizations accelerate the contract creation, negotiation, management, completion and analysis among customers, sales and legal teams. Leveraging Salesforce Lightning and Salesforce's standard objects, designed to deploy quickly, and priced to match current buyer trends, Conga Contracts has received a market response even greater than anticipated.

Conga also revealed that it has received an investment from Salesforce Ventures. The funding will help accelerate the company's product development strategy and support the continued evolution of its product suite, which includes Conga ActionGrid, Conga Composer, Conga Contracts and Conga Novatus Enterprise CLM.

With a ten year track record in the Salesforce ecosystem and as one of the early ISV partners developing solutions for the Salesforce AppExchange, Conga offers a software suite that addresses the needs of the entire customer lifecycle in Salesforce. Conga automates Salesforce tasks centered around data management, document generation, contract management and reporting. Streamlining and digitizing the sales contract management experience for Salesforce customers is a core focus of Conga.

"Salesforce Ventures is committed to investing in technology that extends our intelligent Customer Success Platform and makes our customers even more successful," said John Somorjai, EVP of Corporate Development and Salesforce Ventures. "Built on the Salesforce Platform, Conga's contract management technology complements Salesforce CPQ to enhance the contract negotiation experience."

In addition to the launch of Conga Contracts, Conga also recently announced major enhancements to its document generation, data management and enterprise contract management products. In May 2017, the company was awarded a Silver Stevie® Award for "Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year" for organizations with up to 2,500 employees.

"Conga saw a perfect opportunity to significantly extend customer value with the development of Conga Contracts," said Conga CEO Matthew Schiltz. "We are excited to use this investment to continue our product development strategy and continue the adoption of Conga Contracts."

Following the success of the 2017 Conga Connect User Conference, the company's first annual summit of its user community, Conga has announced plans for two additional Conga Connect events, to be held September 20 in London and October 3-4 in Las Vegas. For more details, visit https://getconga.com/resources/events/conga-connect/.

Conga is a Salesforce Platinum ISV Partner and has more 600,000 users in over 45 countries across all industries and sectors.

About Conga

Conga® developed its suite of enterprise-grade applications to help businesses using Salesforce CRM optimize their investments. The Conga Suite, which includes Conga Composer, Conga ActionGrid, and Conga Contracts simplifies and automates data, documents, contracts and reporting.

As a top global Salesforce Platinum ISV Partner, Conga is committed to providing its customers with enterprise-grade infrastructure, security and solutions. In fact, more than 600,000 users in more than 45 countries across all industries sectors rely on Conga applications to maximize their Salesforce investment, including companies like Hilton Worldwide, Schumacher Group and CBRE.

The company is privately-held and based in Colorado with global operations in the UK and Australia. Learn more at getconga.com or follow Conga on Twitter: @getconga.

About Salesforce Ventures

Salesforce is the fastest growing top five enterprise software company and the #1 CRM provider globally. Salesforce Ventures-the company's corporate investment group-invests in the next generation of enterprise technology that extends the power of the Salesforce Intelligent Customer Success Platform, helping companies connect with their customers in entirely new ways. Portfolio companies receive funding as well as access to the world's largest cloud ecosystem and the guidance of Salesforce's innovators and executives. With Salesforce Ventures, portfolio companies can also leverage Salesforce's expertise in corporate philanthropy by joining Pledge 1% to make giving back part of their business model. Salesforce Ventures has invested in more than 200 enterprise cloud startups in 14 different countries since 2009. For more information, please visit www.salesforce.com/ventures.

