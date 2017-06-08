Milipol Takes up the Challenge of a Safer World

PARIS, June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Milipol Paris 2017, the Worldwide event for Homeland Security will take place from 21 to 24 November 2017 for its 20th edition at the Paris-Nord Villepinteexhibition centre. In 2015, the event, organized under the patronage of the French Ministry of the Interior, brought together 949 exhibitors from 55 countries and more than 24000 visitors from 143 countries.

This year, the conferences programme will focus on 5 key t opic s :

Crisis management & R esilience : November 21 st - afternoon

- afternoon Cyber-security & Fraud: November 22 nd - morning

- morning Safe & Smart Cities: November 22 nd - afternoon

- afternoon Fight against terrorism : November 23 rd - morning

- morning E-ID & Smart Borders: November 23 rd - afternoon

To highlight the most innovative industrials of the sector, Milipol Paris organizes for the first time, the Milipol Innovation Awards. 5 categories are competing :

Cybersecurity (fight against cyberthreats and cybercriminality solutions)

(fight against cyberthreats and cybercriminality solutions) Safe and smart cities (Transportations & connected car security & safety, smart lightening, videosurveillance, monitoring...)

(Transportations & connected car security & safety, smart lightening, videosurveillance, monitoring...) Individu al equipments / First responder protection (materials, textiles, fibers, fabrics and accessories)

(materials, textiles, fibers, fabrics and accessories) Drone and anti- drone system s , robotic s

Crisis management (emergency population warning systems, crisis management, command & control)

Save the date: 21-24 November 2017!

Paris-Nord Villepinteexhibition centre - Hall 6

Tuesday 21 -Thursday 23: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm

& Friday 24: 9:00 am - 4:30 pm

About Milipol

Milipol Paris, an international event for Homeland security organized under the aegis of the French Ministry for the Interior, in partnership with the French National Police and Gendarmerie, the French Civil Security and Crisis Management Department, the Ministry of Economy and Finance, the French Customs Department, the French Community Police and Interpol. For more than 30 years the Milipol brand has been synonymous with high quality international trade shows involved in internal State security matters.

Over the years the Milipol trademark has been proudly represented by Milipol Paris and Milipol Qatar and lately Milipol Asia-Pacific, an edition that completes the offer responding to a strong demand from the sector's main actors.