

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks ended mixed on Thursday as investors awaited directional cues from three big upcoming events today and next week's Federal Reserve meeting. Most regional markets reversed early losses after Chinese trade data beat estimates.



The European Central Bank (ECB) will announce its latest interest rate decision later today, with traders on the lookout for any hints of policy changes on rate and stimulus outlook.



Polls have opened in the U.K. with the latest polls predicting a narrow victory for Theresa May's party over the main opposition Labour Party.



Former FBI Director James Comey's testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee also remained in the spotlight after he confirmed media reports that President Donald Trump demanded his loyalty and asked him to drop at least part of the bureau's investigation of former National Security Adviser Mike Flyn.



China's Shanghai Composite index rose 10.01 points or 0.32 percent to 3,150.33 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 89 points or 0.34 percent at 26,063 in late trade after Chinese exports and imports data topped expectations.



Exports advanced 8.7 percent year-on-year in dollar terms in May, faster than the 7.2 percent increase economists had forecast. Imports climbed 14.8 percent, much above expectations for 8.3 percent growth.



Japanese shares gave up early gains to end lower as the yen edged higher in late Asian deals on a Bloomberg report that the Bank of Japan was re-calibrating its communications to acknowledge it is thinking about how to handle a withdrawal from its monetary stimulus.



The Nikkei average dropped 75.36 points or 0.38 percent to 19,909.26, while the broader Topix index shed 0.42 percent to finish at 1,590.41.



Exporters turned in a mixed performance, with automakers Honda, Toyota and Mazda losing 1-2 percent, while Toshiba shares rallied as much as 5.5 percent after reports that it is set to name the buyer of its coveted semiconductor unit next week.



On the economic front, the Japanese economy grew slower than previously expected in the first quarter due to decline in oil inventories and a downward revision to private consumption, revised data showed.



Australian shares closed higher after three days of losses as encouraging data out of China and a rebound in oil prices in Asian deals helped investors shrug off disappointing trade data released earlier in the day.



Australia's trade surplus narrowed much more than expected in April, as exports declined much faster than imports due to a steep decline in coal exports in the wake of Cyclone Debbie, official data showed.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index closed up 9.40 points or 0.17 percent at 5,676.60, while the broader All Ordinaries index finished 7 points or 0.12 percent higher at 5,714.80. Healthcare stocks stole the limelight, with biotechnology firm CSL rising more than 3 percent. The big four banks rose between 0.7 percent and 1.1 percent.



Energy shares such as Oil Search, Beach Energy and Woodside Petroleum lost 1-2 percent after oil prices slumped nearly 5 percent overnight on data showing an unexpected increase in U.S. inventories of crude and gasoline stocks.



Mining stocks ended mixed despite weak iron ore and copper prices. Gold miner Evolution tumbled 2.4 percent, Northern Star lost 3.5 percent and Regis Resources dropped 1.4 percent as gold extended overnight losses.



Seoul shares moved in a narrow range before closing slightly higher, led by gains in LG Electronics and LG Display. The benchmark Kospi inched up 3.43 points or 0.15 percent to 2,363.57.



New Zealand shares finished a tad lower as investors turned risk averse ahead of several major political and economic events globally. The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slid 9.24 points or 0.12 percent to 7,458.66, marking its third consecutive session of losses.



Metro Performance Glass, Xero, Infratil and Cavalier led the decliners. Pay-TV operator Sky Network Television climbed 2.7 percent after touching a nine-year low the previous day.



Elsewhere, Indian shares were little changed, Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was moving down 0.2 percent and Malaysia's KLSE Composite index was down 0.1 percent, while benchmark indexes in Singapore and Taiwan were up around 0.2 percent each.



Overnight, U.S. stocks eked out modest gains despite oil prices falling sharply to their lowest level in a month. The Dow and the S&P 500 rose about 0.2 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.4 percent.



