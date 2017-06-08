3D Printing Metal Market Worth $2.86 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 31.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global3D printing metals marketis expected to reach USD 2.86 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Metals are the fastest growing 3D printing materials worldwide on account of high application scope coupled with increasing demand from the medical and dental application.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )

The market has witnessed advancements, both in terms of technologies and materials, in order to facilitate low cost and mass production of the products. This would also lead to flexibility in designs and ease of manufacturing of products for wide range of applications.

Numerous companies including GE have been utilizing metal 3D printing for the development of aerospace parts. In December 2016, Sigma Labs entered into a new contract with Honeywell aerospace. The Defense Advanced Research Project Agency (DARPA) selected the company for completion of phase III of the Open Manufacturing (OM) program. It is aimed at reducing the barriers involved in the metal 3D printing process including speed, cost, and repeatability.

Browse full research report with TOC on "3D Printing Metals Market Analysis By Product (Titanium, Nickel, Steel, Aluminum), By Application (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Medical & Dental), By Form (Powder, Filament), By Region, By Country, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/3d-metal-printing-market

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Powder segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of over 30% from 2016 to 2025 on account of significant technological development in the field of metal printers

Aerospace & defense sector dominated the industry in 2015 with a share of over 35% and is anticipated to witness significant growth on account of high application scope in military aircraft, aircraft engine, commercial aircraft, complex weapon systems, high volume weapons, and munition components

The medical sector accounted for a share of over 30%, in terms of revenue, in 2015 on account of increasing use of the technology in medical implants, medical devices, and surgical equipment including crowns & bridges, model castings, and abutments

Titanium is expected to witness rapid growth from 2016 to 2025 on account of superior mechanical properties, accuracy in production, and early adoption of the product in aerospace & defense and medical industry

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth of over 30% from 2016 to 2025 on account of rapid industrial development, supportive government policies, and high R&D investment in China , Japan , and South Korea

is anticipated to witness the fastest growth of over 30% from 2016 to 2025 on account of rapid industrial development, supportive government policies, and high R&D investment in , , and New product development is one of the major strategies being adopted by the industry players in order to strengthen their global position

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Zinc Oxide Pigments Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/zinc-oxide-pigments-market



Printing Toners Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/printing-toners-market



Photographic Chemicals Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/photographic-chemicals-market



Aluminum Oxide Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/aluminum-oxide-market

Grand View Research has segmented the global 3D printing metals market on the basis of form, product, application, and region:

Form Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Powder Filament

Product Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Titanium Nickel Steel Aluminum Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Aerospace & Defense Automotive Medical & Dental Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Europe Germany UK Asia Pacific China Japan Central & South America Brazil Middle East & Africa



Read Our Blog: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/bulk-chemicals

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: +1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: http://www.grandviewresearch.com