Nasdaq Copenhagen has reprimanded Rovsing A/S for not having disclosed inside information as soon as possible and for not simultaneously having submitted the information to the Exchange in accordance with the Rules for issuers of shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen, rule 3.1 and rule 3.4.2.



The complete decision is available in Decisions & Statements on the following link:



http://www.nasdaqomx.com/listing/europe/surveillance/copenhagen/



In order to ensure more transparency about the decisions from the exchange, the exchange publish decisions concerning a reprimand or a fine, with the identity of the issuer. This is stated in Rules for issuers of shares on Nasdaq Copenhagen rule 5.



