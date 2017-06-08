The panel of judges selected High-Tech Bridge's application security testing platform ImmuniWeb® as the winner among five strong cybersecurity finalists, including IBM's Watson.

High-Tech Bridge, a leading provider of web and mobile application security testing services and a "Gartner Cool Vendor 2017", has won the "Best Emerging Technology" category at the SC Awards Europe 2017.

High-Tech Bridge's ImmuniWeb® application security testing platform was selected by the panel of judges among five other cybersecurity finalists, including IBM's Watson for Cyber Security. The official announcement was made on Tuesday, 6th June at the awards presentation held at Old Billingsgate, London.

Ilia Kolochenko, High-Tech Bridge's CEO and founder, says: "We are honored to be selected as the winner of one of the most challenging categories in the SC Awards. The other finalists were very strong companies with great technologies. The panel of judges, mainly represented by CISOs and cybersecurity visionaries, nonetheless selected our company for this prestigious and honorable award. We are excited and grateful for their validation of our strategy, vision and technology."

Tony Morbin, Editor in Chief, SC Magazine UK, says: "As a winner in the best emerging technology category, High-Tech Bridge proved their ability to execute comprehensive security measures to protect the enterprise from data-stealing attacks. It is so important to encourage and praise innovation, recognize those who raise the bar, and reward exemplars who facilitate best practice. High-Tech Bridge is a brilliant example of this within the industry."

The SC Awards Europe are well known as one of the most prestigious awards for information technology security professionals and products. The awards recognize the best solutions, services and professionals that work around the clock to defend against the constantly shifting threat landscape in today's marketplace.

Each solution is judged by a panel representing a cross-section of SC Media readership, which is comprised of enterprises from all major vertical markets including financial services, healthcare, government, retail and education. Entrants are narrowed down to a select group of finalists before undergoing a rigorous final judging process to determine the winner in each category.

About High-Tech Bridge

High-Tech Bridge is a leading web security company, currently serving customers from over 40 countries. High-Tech Bridge's application security testing platform ImmuniWeb® provides DAST, SAST and IAST application security testing. It allows companies and financial institutions to monitor, detect, mitigate and prevent risks and threats to their web and mobile applications in a simple and cost-effective manner. ImmuniWeb leverages a hybrid security testing approach and machine learning technology for intelligent automation of vulnerability scanning, significantly reducing human time required for advanced security testing. Complemented by human intelligence, it detects the most sophisticated vulnerabilities and contractually guarantees zero false-positives.

