CHARLES TAYLOR PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date: 8 June 2017
|Name of applicant:
|Charles Taylor plc
|Name of scheme:
|The Charles Taylor Consulting Sharesave Scheme 2007 (SAYE)
The Charles Taylor Executive Share Option Scheme (ESOS)
The Charles Taylor Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
The Charles Taylor Deferred Annual Bonus Plan (DABP)
|Period of return:
|From:
|8 December 2016
|To:
|7 June 2017
|Balance under scheme from previous return:
|2,157,611 Shares
Amounting to
SAYE 486,737 Shares
ESOS 1,116,648 Shares
LTIP 70,860 Shares
DABP 483,366 Shares
|The amount by which the block scheme has been increased, if the scheme has been increased since the date of the last return:
|LTIP 600,000
DABP 600,000
|Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period:
|SAYE 85,596
LTIP 297,832
DABP 489,390
|Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period
|2,484,793 Shares
Amounting to
SAYE 401,141 Shares
ESOS 1,116,648 Shares
LTIP 373,028 Shares
DABP 593,976 Shares
|Number and class of securities originally listed and the date of admission
|2,011,892 Ordinary 1p November 1999 (665,616 Sharesave / 1,346,276 Executive). 350,634 Ordinary 1p June 2000 (132,917 Sharesave / 217,717 Executive). 1,118,637 Ordinary 1p July 2001 (178,289 Sharesave / 940,348 Executive). 399,466 Ordinary 1p January 2003 (399,466 Sharesave). 600,000 Ordinary 1p April 2014 (600,000 LTIP). 600,000 Ordinary 1p November 2014 (600,000 SAYE). 600,000 Ordinary 1p April 2015 (600,000 LTIP). 600,000 Ordinary 1p April 2015 (600,000 DABP). 600,000 Ordinary 1p February 2016 (600,000 SAYE). 600,000 Ordinary 1p February 2017 (600,000 LTIP). 600,000 Ordinary 1p February 2017 (600,000 DABP).
|Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period
|68,401,044 Shares
|Name of contact:
|Anthony Llewellyn
|Address of contact:
|Standard House, 12-13 Essex Street, London, WC2R 3AA
|Telephone number of contact:
|020 3320 8966