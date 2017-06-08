CHARLES TAYLOR PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 8 June 2017

Name of applicant: Charles Taylor plc

Name of scheme: The Charles Taylor Consulting Sharesave Scheme 2007 (SAYE)

The Charles Taylor Executive Share Option Scheme (ESOS)

The Charles Taylor Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)

The Charles Taylor Deferred Annual Bonus Plan (DABP)

Period of return: From: 8 December 2016 To: 7 June 2017

Balance under scheme from previous return: 2,157,611 Shares

Amounting to

SAYE 486,737 Shares

ESOS 1,116,648 Shares

LTIP 70,860 Shares

DABP 483,366 Shares

The amount by which the block scheme has been increased, if the scheme has been increased since the date of the last return: LTIP 600,000

DABP 600,000

Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period: SAYE 85,596

LTIP 297,832

DABP 489,390

Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period 2,484,793 Shares

Amounting to

SAYE 401,141 Shares

ESOS 1,116,648 Shares

LTIP 373,028 Shares

DABP 593,976 Shares

Number and class of securities originally listed and the date of admission 2,011,892 Ordinary 1p November 1999 (665,616 Sharesave / 1,346,276 Executive). 350,634 Ordinary 1p June 2000 (132,917 Sharesave / 217,717 Executive). 1,118,637 Ordinary 1p July 2001 (178,289 Sharesave / 940,348 Executive). 399,466 Ordinary 1p January 2003 (399,466 Sharesave). 600,000 Ordinary 1p April 2014 (600,000 LTIP). 600,000 Ordinary 1p November 2014 (600,000 SAYE). 600,000 Ordinary 1p April 2015 (600,000 LTIP). 600,000 Ordinary 1p April 2015 (600,000 DABP). 600,000 Ordinary 1p February 2016 (600,000 SAYE). 600,000 Ordinary 1p February 2017 (600,000 LTIP). 600,000 Ordinary 1p February 2017 (600,000 DABP).