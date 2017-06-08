

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 07-June-17



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 07/06/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 14,745,254.28 10.9224



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 07/06/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 28,886,513.68 14.7005



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 07/06/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 796,930.73 17.65



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 07/06/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 12,644,415.06 16.8592



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 07/06/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 675000 USD 6,757,463.27 10.0111



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 07/06/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 2050000 USD 20,523,296.08 10.0114



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 07/06/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2975000 EUR 39,715,776.96 13.3498



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 07/06/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 297,648.77 14.1738



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 07/06/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,213,179.11 16.9438



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 07/06/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 211000 EUR 3,607,408.07 17.0967



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 07/06/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 980010 GBP 11,727,616.48 11.9668



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 07/06/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3010000 USD 53,942,749.35 17.9212



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 07/06/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 1820000 USD 35,343,388.54 19.4194



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 07/06/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2890000 EUR 52,062,181.45 18.0146



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 07/06/2017 IE00BDF16114 106000 EUR 1,574,930.26 14.8578



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 07/06/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 315,708.96 15.0338



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 07/06/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 249000 EUR 4,011,022.70 16.1085



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 07/06/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,338,823.90 18.5948



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 07/06/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,317,482.58 16.436



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 07/06/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 2100000 GBP 22,464,376.11 10.6973



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 07/06/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,299,462.09 18.5611



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 07/06/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 304,936.08 19.0585



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 07/06/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,774,755.66 19.099



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 07/06/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,273,547.83 17.4589



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 07/06/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 187500 USD 3,273,404.22 17.4582



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 07/06/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1600000 EUR 22,296,510.26 13.9353



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 07/06/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,362,996.75 17.8025



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 07/06/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 601000 EUR 9,154,450.73 15.232



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 07/06/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 600010 GBP 6,210,735.42 10.3511



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 07/06/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 451000 USD 8,326,748.89 18.4629



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 07/06/2017 IE00BVXC4854 11250000 USD 170,937,874.90 15.1945



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 07/06/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 15000 USD 242,732.41 16.1822



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 07/06/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,864,551.95 5.7911



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 07/06/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2210000 USD 41,379,491.92 18.7238



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 07/06/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,034,664.67 15.9179



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 07/06/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 917,515.53 14.1156



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 07/06/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 146000 USD 2,577,312.44 17.6528



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 07/06/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 302,517.21 18.9073



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 07/06/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,709,890.43 19.0251



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 07/06/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 910000 USD 17,293,359.55 19.0037



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire



BWZMM42R14



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX