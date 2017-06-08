

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5:00 am ET Thursday, Eurostat is scheduled to issue detailed quarterly national accounts for the first quarter. According to preliminary flash estimate, the economy expanded 0.5 percent sequentially.



Ahead of the data, the euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the Swiss franc, it fell against the U.S. dollar. Against the yen and the pound, the euro held steady.



As of 4:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8679 against the pound, 1.0874 against the Swiss franc, 1.1249 against the U.S. dollar and 123.64 against the yen.



