Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Kosunen Markku Position: Other senior manager



Issuer Name: Scanfil Oyj LEI: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507



Initial Notification Reference number: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507_20170607123019_4



Transaction details Transaction date: 6.6.2017 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of transaction: Disposal



Instrument: Share ISIN: FI4000029905



Volume: 960 Unit price: 3.92000



Volume: 8 540 Unit price: 3.92000



Aggregated transactions: Volume: 9 5000 Volume weighted average price: 3.9200



