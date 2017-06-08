Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 08/06/2017 / 16:47 UTC+8 [MeiDong Auto 1268.HK] UOB KayHian initiated coverage with TP: HK$2.70 (08 June 2017) UOB KayHian initiated coverage on China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited (1268.HK) on the 7th June with a Buy rating at Target Price of HK$2.70, representing an upside of 59.8% from the closing price of HK$1.69 as at 7th June 2017. UOB KayHian sees MeiDong Auto with the following highlights: 1. With a focus on unaddressed markets in small cities allows MeiDong Auto to capture and establish a monopoly in the local after-sales service. This underscores the fast turnaround of its new stores with high investment returns and strong earnings growth. MeiDong Auto's ROIC in 2010-16 was ranged from 8% - 13%, higher than peers' by 4-8%. 2. Huge potential for replicating "single-city single store" model in low-tier cities. 3. Ride on the strong product cycle of BMW, Lexus and Porsche, UOB expects gross margin for new-car sales to improve and inventory days to remain steady. 4. UOB expects that MeiDong Auto is entering an inflection point of earnings growth and cash flow improvement. 08/06/2017 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com

