Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 8, 2017) - Plata Latina Minerals Corporation (TSXV: PLA) ("Plata Latina" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Metalúrgica Reyna, S.A. de C.V. ("Reyna"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fresnillo PLC, has recently initiated a multi-rig drilling program at Plata Latina's Naranjillo project where Plata Latina had previously obtained numerous high-grade Ag-Au drill intercepts (up to 3,181 g/t silver and 13.28 g/t gold over 10.95 metres). The Naranjillo project is the subject of the purchase option agreement with Reyna announced on April 3, 2017. Drilling results will be announced as they become available.

Plata Latina is now turning its attention to the advancement of its other properties, principally the Vaquerias project, where the Company's previous drilling encountered Ag-Au values ranging up to 727 g/t silver and 0.24 g/t gold over a drilled width of 0.55 meters. The Company plans to re-initiate drilling at Vaquerias in late summer of 2017.

Plata Latina also announces that Ms. Purni Parikh has stepped down as VP Corporate Secretary of the Company effective June 2nd, 2017. Ms. Patricia Fong, the Company's current CFO, is appointed to take on the position of Corporate Secretary. Plata Latina extends its sincere thanks to Ms. Parikh for her contributions to the Company and welcomes Ms. Fong to her expanded role in Plata Latina. The Company has granted Ms. Fong 75,000 stock options, with an exercise price at C$0.06 per share for a period of five years, expiring on June 5, 2022.

About Plata Latina Minerals

Plata Latina Minerals is a Canadian exploration company with a portfolio of four silver-gold properties situated in the prolific Mexican Silver Belt focused on discovering new silver-gold vein districts. Plata Latina's expertise in the ore horizon concept and extensive experience in Mexico provides a competitive edge for discovery of new districts between old historic deposits. Its highly experienced management team and board are focused on developing its portfolio of high-potential targets and exploring additional value-creation opportunities. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under "PLA".

