SK last day L&S- Indikation Geely GRUA 1.59 (07.06.) 1.71/ 1.72 8.30% 10:51:55 Alibaba Group Holding BABA 111.14 (07.06.) 118.87/ 119.47 7.22% 10:53:15 Vipshop 1VPA 11.36 (07.06.) 11.97/ 12.10 5.98% 10:52:42 SolarWorld SWV 1.07 (07.06.) 1.12/ 1.14 5.72% 10:49:40 Yahoo! YHO 44.80 (07.06.) 46.63/ 47.17 4.69% 10:53:15 Noble Corp plc NE 3.56 (07.06.) 3.37/ 3.51 -3.54% 10:46:59 Vodafone VOD 2.67 (07.06.) 2.58/ 2.58 -3.56% 10:53:14 Uniqa UQA 7.75 (07.06.) 7.44/ 7.49 -3.67% 10:53:12 SFC Energy F3C 4.15 (07.06.) 3.90/ 4.04 -4.27% 10:36:05 Fabasoft FAA 11.60 (07.06.) 10.93/ 11.10 -5.06% 10:48:39