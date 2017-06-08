sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 08.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 556 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

122,05 Euro		+10,75
+9,66 %
WKN: A117ME ISIN: US01609W1027 Ticker-Symbol: AHLA 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD ADR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
122,82
123,01
12:29
122,84
123,03
12:29
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD ADR
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD ADR122,05+9,66 %
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD1,713+8,08 %
VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD ADR11,85+4,35 %