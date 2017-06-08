PGNiG Establishes World's First International Centre of Excellence on Coal Mine Methane in Poland

WARSAW, Poland, June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The expert institution operating under the auspices of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe will contribute to the development of new methods of capturing and use of methane as a valuable energy source.

The newly opened International Centre of Excellence on Coal Mine Methane in Katowice was founded by the Central Mining Institute in Katowice, Polish Oil and Gas Company (PGNiG), Polish Geological Institute and Oil and Gas Institute. The Centre will operate under the auspices of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe.

The Centre's main objective is to develop technologies for capturing and utilizing coal mine methane. New solutions are to increase mining efficiency and safety of the miners as well as to reduce methane emissions and the carbon footprint of the coal mining sector.

UNECE and its Group of Experts on Coal Mine Methane have worked over many years to develop best practice guidance for managing accumulation of methane in operating coal mines. The inauguration of International Centre of Excellence is an important step in the dissemination. UNECE applauds this initiative by the government of Poland and founding organisations -emphasised Scott Foster, Director of the UNECE Sustainable Energy Division.

We are fully committed to development of new technologies for methane extraction. We want to share our experience in this area but also benefit from expertise of the Centre's specialists. Our experts will join the ranks of its scientific base - said Åukasz Kroplewski, Vice-President of PGNiG Management Board, Development.

Through its commitment to the Centre PGNiG will gain access the latest research on the use of methane contained in coal seams. The company is currently testing the possibility of extracting methane from coal seams by fracking.

CONTACT:

PR Department

tel.: +48-22-5894143

e-mail: media@pgnig.pl

