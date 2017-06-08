Personal Care Ingredients Market Worth 17.33 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, June 8, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Personal Care Ingredients Marketby Ingredient (Emollients, Surfactants, Emulsifiers, Rheology Modifiers, Active Ingredients, Others), Application (Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Make-up, Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market was valued at USD 13.35 Billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 17.33 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.33% from 2017 to 2022.

The increasing demand for personal care ingredients from applications such as skin care, hair care, oral care, and make-up, among others, is driving the personal care ingredients market.

Skin care is thelargestapplication segment for personal care ingredients.

By application, the skin care segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global personal care ingredients market in 2017, in terms of value. This application is projected to drive the personal care ingredients market from 2017 to 2022 due to the changing lifestyle and rise in consumer spending on personal care products in developing countries such as India, China, Brazil, and South Africa, among others. In addition, the growing demand for multifunctional ingredients for skin care products for aging population such as anti-aging and anti-acne creams in countries such as the U.S., the U.K., Germany, France, Japan, and South Korea is also expected to drive the demand for personal care ingredients.

Emollients segment accounted for the largest share of the personal care ingredients market in 2016.

By ingredient, the emollients segment led the global personal care ingredients market in 2016. This is due to their use in almost every personal care product such as antiperspirants, deodorants, soaps, skin creams, face cleansers, face creams, hair shampoos, and hair conditioners, among others. The demand is mainly fueled due to soothing and smoothing properties emollients provide to skin.

Asia-Pacific is the biggest market for personal care ingredients.

The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to account for the largest share of the global Personal Care Ingredients Market in 2017, in terms of value. Growing population and rapid urbanization in countries such as China, India, Indonesia, and Thailand, accompanied by the rise in consumer spending on personal care products is contributing to the growth of the personal care ingredients market in this region. The availability of affordable personal care products in the region also helps drive the demand for personal care ingredients in the region.

Key players in the personal care ingredients market include Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Croda International Plc. (U.K.), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland), Solvay SA (Belgium), Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), Clariant AG (Switzerland), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), and Wacker Chemie AG (Germany).

