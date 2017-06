Three industrial-scale PV plants are being planned in the region by local EPC contractor Kness Group. The company will invest approximately $80 million in the three facilities.

The governor of Ukraine's Odessa region, Maxim Stepanov, has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ukrainian solar EPC contractor Kness Group for the construction of three PV plants with a combined capacity of 86 MW.

According to a press release ...

