

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc drifted lower against its most major counterparts in the European session on Thursday.



The franc fell to a 9-day low of 1.2539 against the pound and 6-day low of 1.0876 against the euro, off its early highs of 1.2474 and 1.0848, respectively.



Reversing from an early high of 0.9629 against the dollar, the franc edged down to 0.9673.



The next possible support for the franc is seen around 1.10 against the euro, 1.26 against the pound and 0.98 against the greenback.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX