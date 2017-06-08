HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/08/17 -- Cordis, Hong Kong is pleased to announce the launch of the exclusive Cordis Kids programme, dedicated to creating a child friendly environment for travelling families.

To reflect the wider Cordis brand values of well-being and environmental commitment, "Cody", a character based on the endangered red panda, was created as the mascot for the Cordis Kids programme.

Shane Pateman, managing director, Cordis, Hong Kong says, "To help raise awareness of ongoing environmental issues among our young guests, we have created Cody as our mascot. The red panda is an endangered species, with less than 10,000 existing in the world. We hope that Cody can help spread the vital message of the need for environment conservation as well as bring guests a unique and memorable experience." "Every Cordis guest is important, big or small, which is why we have carefully curated a programme that is not only fun but also educational for our little VIPs," adds Pateman.

The Cordis Kids journey begins upon arrival, with a personalised backpack for the young guests consisting of different Cody themed goodies, including a luggage tag, activity book, postcards, and many more interesting and educational items. The children may also collect stickers featuring different local attractions from the hotel's friendly team members.

More Cody themed children's amenities await in the guestrooms which include, a personalised welcome card, healthy snacks, slippers, children's toothbrush and bathrobe. The hotel has a free toy library where toys can be loaned during their stay at Cordis, Hong Kong. Educational games are also pre-installed in the Hotel's free-to-use smartphone to keep the young guests well entertained.

To ensure parents have a stress free stay, other essential children's items, including bath and bedroom amenities, food warmers, baby bottle sterilizers, high chairs, are all readily available upon request.

The well-being of the young guests is of utmost importance. In-house chefs have carefully created a nutritious kid's menu available in the hotel's restaurants. To pamper our little VIPs, Cordis, Hong Kong's award-winning Chuan Spa has also developed its first-ever Kid's Spa menu, offering a range of treatments such as mini facials, manicures, face painting and body massages for children of all ages.

The family can also enjoy themselves at the rooftop outdoor heated swimming pool where complimentary all natural fruit ice pops are available for guests during summer.

More information about the hotel is available at cordishotels.com/hongkong.

Editor's Note: Red panda (Ailurus fulgens) is a mammal native to the bamboo forests throughout the Himalayas including China, Nepal and India. The International Union for Conservation of Nature estimates that there are less than 10,000 red pandas in the world and has classified them as endangered species.

About Cordis, Hong Kong

Cordis, Hong Kong is an upscale hotel situated in the vibrant heart of Kowloon. Rising above 42 storeys above Mongkok, the hotel offers 660 rooms and suites, excellent workout facilities, state-of-art meeting spaces and a collection of vibrant restaurants and bars including a Two Michelin starred Cantonese restaurant Ming Court, a modern European restaurant and bar Alibi - Wine Dine Be Social, an all day dining restaurant The Place and a new outdoor food truck destination The Garage Bar.

About Cordis Hotels & Resorts

Cordis Hotels & Resorts is the new upscale global hotel brand of the Langham Hospitality Group. A new generation of curated hotels devoted to the guests' needs and well-being, Cordis focuses on the core pillars of intuitive service, connectivity, sophistication and a sense of community. Cordis derives its name from the Latin term meaning "heart". Each Cordis hotel or resort will be individual in style, architecture and design, all of which will be reflective of its location and culture. The Cordis portfolio will include a combination of conversion and new built projects, resorts and contemporary residences. Apart from the Cordis flagship hotel in Hong Kong, the portfolio will include hotels in China, and Bali, Indonesia. Other cities targeted for future Cordis hotels include London, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Dubai, Singapore, and Bangkok.

