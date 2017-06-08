

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks inched higher on Thursday, with a rebound in oil prices, positive trade data from China and encouraging Eurozone GDP figures supporting underlying sentiment ahead of the ECB meeting and former FBI Director James Comey's much-anticipated testimony before the Senate intelligence committee.



Meanwhile, polls have opened in the U.K. general election after a campaign of three phases marred by terror attacks.



The benchmark DAX was up 41 points or 0.33 percent at 12,714 in late opening deals after declining 0.1 percent the previous day.



Banks were among the prominent gainers, with Commerzbank up 1.5 percent and Deutsche Bank adding half a percent.



Utilities extended gains from the previous session, with RWE rising half a percent and E.ON climbing nearly 2 percent.



Insurer Allianz rose 1 percent on a Bloomberg report that it is exploring a plan to take Euler Hermes Group private.



Heidelberger Druckmaschinen rallied 2 percent after the company took over the coatings and pressroom chemicals operations in the EMEA region of its strategic partner Fujifilm Europe BV.



Rocket Internet fell 2.5 percent after Swedish investment company Kinnevik said it is selling its remaining 6.6 percent stake in the German e-commerce company.



In economic releases, German industrial output recovered in April after falling slightly in March, figures from Destatis showed. Output advanced 0.8 percent from March, when it dropped by revised 0.1 percent.



Separately, data from Eurostat showed that the euro area economy expanded more than initially estimated in the first quarter. GDP climbed 0.6 percent sequentially instead of 0.5 percent estimated previously.



