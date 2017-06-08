Emerging Markets Report: The SmallCap Sentinel: Lessons from Dot-Com

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2017 / In the burgeoning legal cannabis arena, new ideas are myriad. It beckons the halcyon days of the Dot-Com era when the extreme market interest drove companies to launch into the space willy-nilly. But when the dust settled, it was those companies with very specific and proprietary business plans in the most lucrative areas of the dot com world that survived. Think Amazon, Google, and Priceline.

The same may well hold true in cannabis. Investors have learned at great expense that they cannot take a shotgun approach to the market. The thinking can't just be, "Buy pot stocks," as it was in 2014 and beyond. The cannabis market, itself, is not an index, and is now populated by a wide array of opportunities in niches and lanes of significant difference and distinction.

Let's examine a specific cannabis sub-category, perhaps one of the most profitable categorically speaking; the cannabinoids. Technically speaking, a cannabinoid is one of a class of diverse chemical compounds that acts on cannabinoid receptors in cells that alter neurotransmitter release in the brain.

It also just might be a fifty billion dollar market before too long.

According to data compiler Statista, the market for cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals could generate a market of 50 billion U.S. dollars by 2029. Take a look at the forecast: http://bit.ly/2rytHxc.

Enter UMG Group Inc. (OTC PINK: UMFG), which has developed a new range of cannabinoid applications, known as "Whole Plant Extractions," which, upon administration, can enable the selective delivery of THC and cannabidiol (CBD) to the gastrointestinal tract.

According to the company, Whole Plant Extracts are more stable and soluble than traditional dried cannabis, extracts, and cannabinoids, so there is less risk of non-psychotropic cannabinoids such as "THC-A" being converted to psychotropic THC or otherwise degraded in the acidic stomach environment. This could improve product bioavailability, eliminate unwanted side effects in pediatric epilepsy patients, and be useful in any medical treatment where oral THC is administered at high doses.

This is a significant claim which could greatly expand the Company's market size and prospects and, of course, dramatically change lives along the way.

UMG Group also aspires to develop and approve proprietary extracts, or "prodrugs" as pharmaceuticals using a low-risk regulatory strategy that is available, and to ultimately deliver to the market pharmaceuticals that are highly differentiated both from medical marijuana and from current cannabinoid drugs.

Utilizing different cutting edge and innovative extraction processes allows UMG to pinpoint the active cannabinoids and glycosides specific to targeted treatment areas of the body. By testing combinations found as they would naturally occur, and then adding or subtracting certain known factors that have been previously proven to yield positive or negative responses on the areas being treated, UMG is able to produce proprietary compounds targeting specific tissues or organs in the body, enabling patients to receive a higher concentration of cannabinoids without the psychoactive side effects of THC.

It's a compelling, highly proprietary entry into a market of epic proportion, and one where investors who look to the past may find ideas they can apply to the future.

