SPRING HOPE, NC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/08/17 -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP) announced today that its farming associates, who are licensed in the state of North Carolina by the NC Industrial Hemp Commission, have secured 150+ pounds of CBD-rich hemp seeds which are to be planted this weekend and/or next week. According to CEO Bruce Perlowin, the 150+ pounds of seeds equate to over 550 acres to go along with the 17 acres of high-CBD clones they are planting in North Carolina and Colorado. It will be one of, or, the largest CBD hemp grows in the United States to date.

The company also plans on purchasing its second CBD Extractor this year. As announced in Hemp, Inc.'s last press release, the company has already purchased its first industrial NuAxon Tech CO2 Supercritical extractor from NuAxon BioScience, the manufacturer and producer of the world class, large capacity CO2 Supercritical Extraction equipment. However, with the industry's expanding CBD market and ever-increasing consumer CBD sales over the past few years, executives feel it is in the best interest of its shareholders to acquire a second extractor to capture a solid, sizeable share of the market while still in the early growth stage.

The CBD market is expected to "grow to a $2.1 billion market in consumer sales by 2020 with $450 million of those sales coming from hemp-based sources. That's a 700% increase from 2016. In 2015, the market for consumer sales of hemp-derived CBD products was $90 million, plus another $112 million in marijuana-derived CBD products which were sold through dispensaries -- bringing a total CBD market to $202 million last year," according to Forbes.com.

David Schmitt, COO of Hemp, Inc.'s wholly owned subsidiary, Industrial Hemp Manufacturing, LLC (IHM), said they have been researching CBD extraction methods and manufacturers for the past 2 years, weighing the pros and cons of both. For its second CBD extractor purchase, executives found another manufacturer they feel would produce another superior CBD extractor that utilizes a different technology. Based on Hemp, Inc.'s research, building a CBD extractor takes extensive testing, product knowledge and continual process improvement to ensure a superior product that is held to the highest of standards. A collaborative design engineering team that ensures the quality of each component, coupled with a customizable approach, guarantees the extractor will meet all of Hemp, Inc.'s specifications and standards.

Schmitt expects both extractors to have optimized production levels. "The CO2 Supercritical Extractor that is currently in-house is expected to be assembled over the next 3 months. Once assembled, we will be ready to process and extract CBD oil," said Schmitt.

Bruce Perlowin, CEO of Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP) said, "The CBD market has been growing by leaps and bounds. CBD's medicinal qualities have been making waves across America. Residents in states that have not legalized medical marijuana are finding that CBDs from hemp are an alternative to pharmaceutical drugs to treat debilitating medical conditions. There have been recent studies showing CBDs are preferred over addicting pharmaceutical drugs."

Earlier this year, the National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) released a comprehensive report regarding cannabis' health benefits. The study confirmed substantial evidence that cannabis is useful in the treatment of some common and severe medical ailments such as chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, and chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. It was also interesting to note that pharmaceutical companies have started creating cannabis-like drugs for multiple sclerosis, nausea and vomiting. While the pharmaceutical alternative, CBD, is viewed as a more appealing option, it is often expensive and not readily available to patients.

The pharmaceutical choices, such as prescribed opioid pain medications, are addictive and users are at high risk of fatal overdose.

Cannabidiol (CBD) is the part of the cannabis plant that has significant medical benefits, but does not make people feel "high" and can even counteract the psychoactivity of THC (that part that does make people feel "high"). Since CBDs are non-psychoactive, it's an appealing option for medical patients seeking alternative ways to relieve conditions such as inflammation, pain, anxiety, psychosis, seizures, and spasms, without disconcerting feelings of lethargy.

According to ProjectCBD, "Scientific and clinical research -- much of it sponsored by the US government -- underscores CBD's potential as a treatment for a wide range of conditions, including arthritis, diabetes, alcoholism, MS, chronic pain, schizophrenia, PTSD, depression, antibiotic-resistant infections, epilepsy, and other neurological disorders. CBD has demonstrable neuroprotective and neurogenic effects, and its anti-cancer properties are currently being investigated at several academic research centers in the United States and elsewhere."

"With two commercial, superior quality and efficient CBD extractors, Hemp, Inc. will have a huge advantage in the marketplace and will have positioned itself to be known for using the best method for extracting the therapeutic compounds needed to treat debilitating medical conditions. Our goal is to be able to deliver safe, pure and potent CBD oils and drive the price of CBDs down to a level where every American family can afford them, since according to science, everyone in America is CBD deficient," said Perlowin.

This extractor that is currently in-house will be showcased during the upcoming Hemp University educational symposium that will focus on the Art and Science of CBD Greenhouse Growing. Per Perlowin, this is only the beginning of building the extraction infrastructure to serve the industrial hemp industry.

According to Headset Research data, in Washington state alone there are over 800 CBD products in the marketplace. However, it's difficult for consumers to know how pure or how potent the CBD product is and, unfortunately, the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) disallows medical claims to be made which makes it difficult for consumers to know what to buy.

"Right now, consumers have to stay abreast of the research. For instance, cannabidiol can help with Dravet syndrome, which is a very rare condition caused by a genetic mutation," said Perlowin. The research Perlowin is referring to was conducted by Dr. Devinsky, who, with his team, treated over 100 children who Dravet syndrome with cannabidiol. According to the source, in the study, "half of the children were given a CBD supplement, while the remainder were given the placebo. The researchers found that the CBD group exhibited a staggering 39 percent reduction in seizure frequency -- and five percent of the patients stopped having seizures altogether. As the team explained in their research, which was published in the New England Journal of Medicine, patients in the trial who took CBD went from having an average of 12 seizures per month to about six." See the NaturalNews.com article.

Another study, conducted by the University of Wollongong (in Australia), found that "an active compound in cannabis [cannabidiol] could help improve some of the negative and drug resistant symptoms of schizophrenia." Schizophrenia is a debilitating mental illness that ranks among the top 10 causes of disability in developed countries across the world. Schizophrenia can also reduce a person's life expectancy by up to 18 years, according to the study and is a major cause of suicide. "Up to half of schizophrenia patients attempt suicide and five percent die by suicide." (For more information on the Wollongong study, click here.)

In New Zealand, the Ministry of Health officials in New Zealand announced that CBD products will no longer require individual approval from the agency for use, allowing it to be prescribed by physicians much like any other prescription drug, according to a local health news report. The changes are scheduled to take effect sometime in August 2017.

So how likely is it CBDs will become the norm over "Big Pharma's" deadly prescription meds? Very likely.

THE HEMP UNIVERSITY

The Hemp University has been established to be the blueprint for farming, navigating and thriving in the industrial hemp revolution. With the goal to educate its attendees on key topics such as transitioning from traditional farming to organic farming, different hemp cultivar strains, how and where to get certified seeds, planting and harvesting industrial hemp, an in depth history of hemp and its many uses, agronomy, permaculture, ecological advantages and many more courses with an ever expanding curriculum. Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP) has secured an outstanding lineup of experts from at least a dozen states all over the country, including New York, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Nevada, Colorado, Oregon, Kentucky, Illinois and more for the 2017 season.

Classes will also cover such topics as organic certification, potential licensing fees, what's happening with industrial hemp in different states around America, high CBD strains and different CBD extraction technologies (which will also be installed and showcased at Hemp, Inc.'s processing facility) and marketability of the crop. The seminars started in March, this year, with the 3rd one scheduled for June 24, 2017, The Art and Science of CBD Greenhouse Growing.

Hemp retail products from all around the country will be showcased at The Hemp University. Attendees will also be able to connect with potential industrial hemp distributors and product manufacturers. Our new "Hemp Hub" will be a one stop shop for every aspect of industrial hemp from seed and soil to sale. Providing as many resources as possible to our American farmers and land owners to successfully grow hemp and have sales channels for the potential 25,000 products our hemp industry can produce.

For those interested in attending, teaching, touring the hemp field and hemp processing facility or showcasing your company's hemp products, at The Hemp University, contact Rick Rainbolt via phone or text at (704) 965-8935 for additional information.

ABOUT THE "HEMP GROWING, CBD PRODUCING VETERAN VILLAGE KINS COMMUNITIES"

Aligned with Hemp, Inc.'s Triple Bottom Line approach, CEO Bruce Perlowin is exploring the possibilities of developing "Hemp Growing, CBD Producing Veteran Village Kins Communities" in North Carolina, Florida, Kentucky and several other states similar to the 500-acre demonstration community being built in Arizona. He currently has 4,500 acres (and counting) of land north of Kingman, Arizona where he's building a Veteran Village on 500 of those acres that would consist of 160 lots of 2 1/2 acre parcels for Kins Domains (eco-villages). Each parcel would grow 1 acre of hemp as well as having organic gardens, natural beehives, a pond, a living fence and other elements that make up a Kins Domain.

An additional 100 acres of hemp will be grown in each one of these 500-acre communities which will also include a 100,000 square-foot hemp (CBD) processing facility. The revenue from fifty of those acres is used to support that community. The revenue from the other fifty acres of hemp will be used to purchase 2 additional 500-acre parcels of land, thus keeping up with the needs of a large number of veterans that exist now and in the future.

The eco-friendly "Veteran Village Kins Communities" were inspired by the book series, The Ringing Cedars of Russia (https://www.ringingcedars.com). Perlowin has since found a way to incorporate it into Hemp, Inc.'s strategy of building hemp growing, CBD-producing "communities" or "villages." The first part of these "Veteran Village Kins Communities" is a "holistic healing and learning center" whose function in each community is obvious by the title. The prototype Veteran Village Kins Community in Arizona is expected to be completed by mid to late 2017.

Perlowin has been personally creating the Arizona "Veteran Village Kins Community" since 2013 as a solution to America's multifaceted veteran problem. To date, forty-four percent of America's homeless are veterans. Twelve percent of that group are combat woman veterans with children. Twenty-two veterans commit suicide EVERY DAY. Two million veterans are on food stamps. As for the future, 238,000 veterans are leaving the armed services every year, according to Dannion Brinkley, Chairman of the Twilight Brigrade.

From rehabilitation to job creation, Perlowin says this model presents a comprehensive holistic solution to those individuals that all Americans owe a great debt of gratitude towards the American veterans. Perlowin expects this model to produce very lucrative revenue for Hemp, Inc., the veterans themselves and the local communities these Kins Communities are built near. "The infrastructure for 'The Hemp Growing, CBD-Producing, Veteran-Village Kins Community,' which takes time to build, is already in place in Arizona. I've been building this infrastructure since 2013 and it can be duplicated for any state," says Perlowin.

To see a series of videos on what a Kins Domain is, visit http://www.kinsdomain.us/.

UPCOMING HEMP EVENTS

1. Hemp History Week (June 5 - 11, 2017) The 8th Annual Hemp History Week is a weeklong of events organized by hempsters and hemp advocates to help bring hemp back to America. Grassroots organizers, farmers, producers, and advocates from all walks of life work together toward a common goal to change the Federal policy on hemp in the US, celebrate hemp and raise awareness about the plant's environmental sustainability, health benefits and technological applications. There are over 1,500 events happening throughout the United States. To find an event near you, click here.

2. Hawaii Hemp Conference (June 9 - 11, 2017) Hawaii Island hosts the first Hawaii Hemp Conference focusing on the local development of a hemp market. The conference is sponsored by the Colorado Hemp Company, which also hosts NoCo, the largest hemp conference in North America. Topics will include: Farming Hemp in Hawaii; Soil Management; Sustainability & Preservation; Processing & Machinery; Hemp & the Hawaii Brand; Building with Hemp in the Islands; Hemp Foods & Bodycare Products; Supplements & Nutraceuticals; Policy and Legislation; and, Economic & Environmental Opportunities Locally, Nationally & Globally. Speakers and presenters will include Hawaii Island Sen. Russell Ruderman, a co-introducer of SB 773, State Rep. Cynthia Thielen, who helmed the 1999 legislation effort, and U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, along with other speakers including Doug Fine, a New Hampshire hemp farmer and journalist who previously spoke at last year's Hawaii Farmers Union United state convention, and HFU president Vincent Mina. Several Hawaii Island farmers and Colorado hemp producers are also set to present. Two of Hemp, Inc.'s Hemp University trainers, Bill Billings and Dani Billings will also be attending the event. Dani Billings is scheduled as one of the speakers.

3. 2017 PDX Hempfest Expo (June 10, 2017 - Portland, Oregon) Cannabis industry leaders, entrepreneurs, networkers and newcomers will gather to learn best business practices for maintaining a successful Cannabis business. They will gain knowledge about emerging Cannabis topics and Cannabis policy issues. The expo will feature a full day of educational sessions with professional Cannabis speakers to bring you up to speed on rapidly changing developments in the Cannabis industry. A high concentration of legitimate Cannabis industry technology buyers will be present. Topics will include Cannabis-specific law, security, human resources, insurance and banking, an Oregon State Advisory Rules Committee Q & A, extraction, edible manufacturing, growing outdoors, grow mediums and nutrients, topicals, an investors pitch deck forum, labs, CBDs, packaging, Oregon seed to sale tracking, a hemp panel, new industry developments and how to get in on the Cannabis Green Rush. To purchase tickets to this event, click here.

4. Cannabis World Congress and Business Exposition (June 14 - 16, 2017 in New York, New York; September 13 - 15, 2017 in Los Angeles, California; and October 4 - 6, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts) The Cannabis World Congress & Business Expo (CWCBExpo) is the definitive business event for the cannabis industry. Exhibitors and sponsors bring cutting-edge solutions to owners and managers of businesses in this fast-growing industry, and a wealth of opportunity and knowledge to those looking to enter the market with potential partners and investors.

5. The Hemp University's "The Art and Science of CBD Greenhouse Growing" (June 24, 2017 in North Carolina) The Hemp University will bring you The Art and Science of CBD Greenhouse Growing. Our dedicated team of experts will help guide each attendee through the greenhouse and indoor growing process; from cultivation to harvest and from processing to distribution. Dr. Robert Bruck will be presenting, as a special guest, during this symposium. Dr. Bruck is currently Dean of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics and Distinguished Professor of Environmental Science at Louisburg College. His research addressed the effects of atmospheric deposition and ozone on soil microbiota in agricultural and silvicultural systems. Over his career he taught more than 40,000 undergraduate students and mentored 40 doctoral candidates. For this symposium, half of the course will take place on Finch Farm, in a 300-foot long greenhouse whereby attendees will have the opportunity to experience a more hands-on learning approach. The other half of the course will be in a traditional classroom setting.

6. Hemp on the Slope (July 22, 2017 at Salt Creek Ranch in Collbran, CO from 11:00am to 5:00pm) Presented by Salt Creek Hemp Co. and produced by the Colorado Hemp Company, this celebration will feature speakers, workshops, exhibitors, live music, hemp food, networking and more. Hemp on the Slope seeks to educate and inform the community on the amazing benefits of hemp and the economic opportunities that exist. This event is hemp-centric and focused on all of the industrial, nutritional, and nutraceutical benefits of non-psychoactive cannabis-hemp. This event is not a medical or recreational marijuana event. Those who attend the upcoming Hemp on the Slope! event in Colorado will be able to see Hemp, Inc.'s CBD clones growing up close. Dr. Michael Villa, CEO of Innovations in Science and Business Research and Development, based in Colorado, is in negotiations with Hemp, Inc. for the planting, harvest and purchase of 17,000 high CBD-rich hemp clones. According to Dr. Villa, his company will be growing CBD-rich clones for Hemp, Inc. in Colorado for CBD production. The clones will be made up of 8 different strains and is expected to be planted in late May of this year and harvested late September/early October. The crop will be dried and processed in Colorado. The CBD oil, to be extracted, will be prepared for the nutraceutical market. There will be 1,000 to 1,200 plants per acre. The whole process is expected to create jobs for people in Colorado. Taking into account the infrastructure, testing facilities and retail outlets, Colorado can expect a nice influx of job creation for its economy.

7. Plant-Based Nutrition Healthcare Conference (September 24 - 27, 2017 in Anaheim, California) The conference objective is to prove the benefits of the dietary lifestyle through a review of current and progressive scientific research evidencing the preventive and disease fighting capabilities of whole food, plant-based nutrition. Geared toward medical doctors from a variety of specialty areas, as well as allied healthcare professionals, the information on plant-based nutrition will be presented with a commitment to intellectual integrity, without bias or influence.

8. Marijuana Business Conference and Expo (November 14 - 17, 2017 in Las Vegas, NV) The Marijuana Business Conference and Expo is the largest gathering business community of mid to large wholesale growers, dispensaries and recreational retailers, infused product makers, ancillary companies ranging from grow technology to legal services, and, angels and VCs investing in privately-held firms. The conference highlights the latest advances and networking opportunities in the cannabis industry. MJBizCon, as it is referred to, has continued to set industry-wide attendance records and is by far the world's largest gathering of executives and exhibitors each and every season. The show continues to be curated by the editors of MJBizDaily, the industry's most trusted professional news service. The upcoming expo expects 3,500-4,000 attendees from all 50 states and more than a dozen nations including a large Canadian contingent.

To list your hemp event here, email events@hempinc.com.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA INDUSTRIAL HEMP ASSOCIATION

The almost 1,000-member North Carolina Industrial Hemp Association (NCIHA) is a 501(c)(6) trade organization that represents all the stakeholders helping to build a thriving hemp industry in North Carolina. The NCIHA is responsible for the lobbying effort behind the passage of the North Carolina Industrial Hemp Pilot Program. Through education, dedication and fundraising, North Carolina can be accelerated to the forefront of global growth in Industrial and Medicinal Hemp. North Carolina can and should lead the country in cultivation, processing and support the consumption of hemp's many beneficial products. Hemp was, for almost 200 years, a legal and fundamental crop in North Carolina and should be again.

Visit www.ncindhemp.org for more information. To join the North Carolina Industrial Hemp Association, click here.

IN THE NEWS: HEMP ON TRACK FOR LEGALIZATION

Pennsylvania: History was made Friday in Pennsylvania with the first official planting of hemp seeds in the commonwealth in more than 80 years. This is some of the very first hemp seeds being planted in Pennsylvania in 84 years. Pennsylvania has issued 13 permits, thus far, for farmers to grow industrial hemp. Those farmers are also working with colleges and universities to explore the best methods to farm and develop the plant.

Nevada: Gov. Sandoval signed Senate Bill 375 and Senate Bill 396 recently, allowing Nevada's Native American tribal government to directly negotiate with the state over the use and sale of medicinal cannabis on tribal lands, and expanding the state's hemp cultivation program. According to the article, Gov. Sandoval also gave the proverbial green light by signing off on Senate Bill 396. The recently passed legislation creates an additional hemp program for Nevada's farmers. Per the bill, S.B. 396 establishes rules and regulations authorizing the growth and handling of industrial hemp for the production of cannabinoid-infused products.

Colorado: Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper signed off on Senate Bill 17-117, entitled "Recognize Industrial Hemp Agricultural Product for Agricultural Water Right", on May 21, 2017. This bill protects hemp farmers who use water stored in federal reservoirs. The bill was introduced in the state Legislature by Sen. Don Coram, and sponsored by Rep. Marc Catlin. Both are Montrose Republicans. Colorado legalized growing hemp in 2014, but it is still banned at the federal level, creating complications when water from a federal project is used to water it. Senate Bill 17-117 says Colorado water right holders have the right to use it on hemp if the person is registered by the state to grow hemp for commercial, or research purposes. During an interview with The Journal, Hickenlooper said the hemp water bill will give farmers some reassurance, and he was cautiously optimistic that it could become a good cash crop for the state.

"Concerning confirmation that industrial hemp is a recognized agricultural product for which a person with a water right decreed for agricultural use may use the water subject to the water right for industrial hemp cultivation. In Colorado, water subject to a water right may be used for the purpose for which the water is decreed. The bill confirms that a person with an absolute or conditional water right decreed for agricultural use may use the water subject to the water right for the growth or cultivation of industrial hemp if the person is registered by the department of agriculture to grow industrial hemp for commercial or research and development purposes."

For more detailed information on SB 17-117, visit www.leg.colorado.gov, by clicking here.

North Dakota: Chris Zenker, one of 35 farmers and growers who received a special license from the North Dakota Department of Agriculture to grow industrial hemp for 2017, drove from Gackle to a farm just north of Carrington, North Dakota last week to pick up enough industrial hemp seed to plant 100 acres. According to Zenker, he is trying hemp as a way to introduce a different crop in the rotation and likes that it has the potential to be a cash crop. The seed from Gussiaas' farm received the largest of four shipments of industrial hemp seed, 64,000 pounds, that the North Dakota Department of Agriculture had shipped from Canada for distribution to farmers and growers approved to grow hemp in 2017. The state will receive a total of 84,250 pounds of industrial hemp seed this year with seed distributed in 50-pound bags. (visit full article on www.agweek.com)

Illinois: The Illinois Senate, earlier this month, unanimously approved a measure, SB 1294, that would allow farmers to grow and sell industrial hemp, a strain of cannabis. But unlike marijuana, industrial hemp contains less than one percent of THC, and its fiber can be used to manufacture a variety of products. Pollitt says he estimates Illinois stands to gain an economic industry, including processing and transportation, that could outpace the state's pumpkin crop. Hemp advocates point to neighboring Kentucky, where more than 135 farms and 40 processors have enrolled in the state's pilot program that launched in 2016.

Creates the Industrial Hemp Act. Provides that any person desiring to grow, process, cultivate, harvest, process, possess, sell, or purchase industrial hemp or industrial hemp related products must be licensed by the Department of Agriculture. Provides that the application for a license shall include the name and address of the applicant and the legal description of the land area to be used to grow or process industrial hemp and that the license shall be valid for a period of 5 years. Preempts home rule powers. Amends the Illinois Noxious Weed Law. Provides that "noxious weed" does not include industrial hemp. Amends the Cannabis Control Act. Provides that "cannabis" does not include industrial hemp.

The Industrial Hemp Senate Bill 1294 was passed to the House on May 5, 2017. On May 31, 2017, final action for the House was extended to June 30, 2017.

Washington: Washington state Governor Jay Inslee signed off on HB 2064 which removes industrial hemp from the state list of illegal drugs. The state's governor said the bill will protect farmers and processors from federal interference. The measure affecting industrial hemp also included guidelines for edible marijuana products and licensed marijuana sellers. The law takes effect in July, 23 2017.

West Virginia: In West Virginia, Governor Jim Justice signed House Bill 2453 which allows hemp to be grown for research purposes, to also allow hemp to be grown commercially. The proposal was passed by both the House and Senate unanimously. HB 2453 states that a person growing industrial hemp for commercial purposes shall apply to the commissioner for license on a form prescribed by the commissioner. The application for a license must include the name and address of the applicant and the legal description of the land area to be used for the production of industrial hemp.

Arizona: Arizona House passed the amended version of Industrial Hemp Senate Bill (SB) 1337 by a 53-2 vote. The Senate concurred with the amended version 29-0 the following day. However, Governor Doug Ducey vetoed the bill citing it provided no direct funding to the state Department of Agriculture to administer the new program. Under federal guidelines passed in 2014, hemp farming can occur in a state when they regulate the crop under their department of agriculture or for research purposes. Due to overwhelming bipartisan support of SB1337, it is possible for Arizona legislature to overturn the Governor's veto with a 2/3 vote.

Whether it's Alaska or Arizona, Hemp, Inc. is on the ground more often than not conducting business in those states. In Arizona, for example, Hemp, Inc. plans to grow up to 350 acres on a 500-acre Veteran Village Kins Community.

WHAT IS HEMP?

Hemp is a durable natural fiber that is grown as a renewable source for raw materials that can be incorporated into thousands of products. It's one of the oldest domesticated crops known to man. Hemp is used in nutritional food products such as hemp seeds, hemp hearts and hemp proteins, for humans. It is also used in building materials, paper, textiles, cordage, organic body care and other nutraceuticals, just to name a few. It has thousands of other known uses. A hemp crop requires half the water alfalfa uses and can be grown without the heavy use of pesticides. Farmers worldwide grow hemp commercially for fiber, seed, and oil for use in a variety of industrial and consumer products. The United States is the only developed nation that fails to cultivate industrial hemp as an economic crop on a large scale, according to the Congressional Resource Service. However, with rapidly changing laws and more states gravitating towards industrial hemp and passing an industrial hemp bill, that could change. Currently, the majority of hemp sold in the United States is imported from China and Canada, the world's largest exporters of the industrial hemp crop.

To see the video showcasing the dramatic footage of our hemp and Kenaf grows, click here.

To see 1-minute daily video updates (from Hemp, Inc. CEO Bruce Perlowin) on the final phases of completion of Hemp, Inc.'s 70,000 square foot industrial hemp processing facility and milling operation and other developments, click here. (Remember to scroll down to see the other videos of this historical event of building an American industrial hemp processing facility and factory from the ground up.)

9 GREAT REASONS TO INCLUDE HEMP AS PART OF A HEALTHY DIET

(Source)

HOW HEMP CAN CHANGE THE WORLD

Fuel. While the industrial, medicinal and commercial properties of hemp have been known to mankind for a very long time, its benefits to the environment have just been realized in recent years. One of the compelling things hemp offers is fuel. Reserves of petroleum are being depleted. Right now we are depleting our reserves of petroleum and buying it up from other countries. It would be nice if we could have a fuel source which was reusable and which we could grow right here, making us completely energy independent.

Industries in search of sustainable and eco-friendly processes are realizing hemp as a viable option. Hemp can provide an alternative, more efficient source of energy in the fuel industry. "The woody hemp plant is low in moisture; it dries quickly and is an efficient biomass source of methanol. The waste products produced by using hemp oil are a good source of ethanol. Both methanol and ethanol are produced from hemp through the efficient and economical process of thermo-chemical conversion. One acre of hemp yields 1,000 gallons or 3,785 liters of fuel. Hemp allows a lesser reliance on fossil fuels, which are non-renewable sources of energy and will not be able to meet the increasing global demands for long."

Petroleum fuel increases carbon monoxide in the atmosphere and contributes heavily to global warming and the greenhouse effect, which could lead to global catastrophe in the next 50 years if these trends continue. Do you want to find out if they are right, or do you want to grow the most cost effective and environmentally safe fuel source on the planet?

Using hemp as an energy and rotation crop would be a great step in the right direction.

To see 1-minute daily video updates (from Hemp, Inc. CEO Bruce Perlowin) on the final phases of completion of Hemp, Inc.'s 70,000 square foot industrial hemp processing facility and milling operation and other developments, click here.

SUBSCRIBE TO HEMP, INC.'S VIDEO UPDATES

"Hemp, Inc. Presents" is capturing the historic, monumental re-creation of the hemp decorticator today as America begins to evolve into a cleaner, green, eco-friendly sustainable environment. What many see as the next American Industrial Revolution is actually the Industrial Hemp Revolution. Watch as Hemp, Inc., the #1 leader in the industrial hemp industry, engages its shareholders and the public through each step in bringing back the hemp decorticator as described in the "Freedom Leaf Magazine" article "The Return of the Hemp Decorticator" by Steve Bloom.

Freedom Leaf Magazine, one of the preeminent news resources for the cannabis, medical marijuana, and industrial hemp industry in America, is published by Freedom Leaf, Inc., a fully reporting, audited, publicly traded company on OTC Markets. Stay in the loop with Freedom Leaf Magazine as it continues to deliver the good news in marijuana reform with some of the most compelling art, entertainment, and lifestyle-driven industry news in the cannabis/hemp sector. On the go? Download the Freedom Leaf mobile app to stay connected as they transform the delivery of cannabis news and information across the digital landscape. Get the mobile app on Apple iOS or Google Play.

"Hemp, Inc. Presents" is accessible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, by visiting www.hempinc.com. To subscribe to the "Hemp, Inc. Presents" YouTube channel, be sure to click the subscribe button.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL HEMP ASSOCIATION

NHA represents hemp farmers, processors, manufacturers, start-up businesses, entrepreneurial endeavors, and retailers and strives to build a viable industrial hemp economy by providing education about the benefits of hemp and providing expert consultation to producers and processors entering the hemp industry. NHA has developed close relationships with local and state government agencies to establish regulations that benefit the hemp industry across the nation. We provide a wealth of expertise in fields ranging from mining and agriculture to hemp materials processing and the latest developments pertaining to laws and regulations. For more information on the National Hemp Association, visit www.NationalHempAssociation.org.

ABOUT THE HEMP INDUSTRIES ASSOCIATION

The Hemp Industries Association (HIA) is a non-profit trade association representing businesses, farmers, researchers and investors working with industrial hemp. The HIA is at the forefront of the drive for fair and equal treatment of industrial hemp. Since 1994, the HIA has been dedicated to education, industry development, and the accelerated expansion of hemp world market supply and demand. For those who are currently involved in the hemp industry, thinking of starting a hemp business, a farmer interested in hemp or to support hemp commerce, please consider becoming a member of the HIA. To join, please click here for benefits, more information and an application.

HEMP, INC.'S "TRIPLE BOTTOM LINE"

With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. As a leader in the industrial hemp industry with ownership of the largest commercial multi-purpose industrial hemp processing facility in North America, Hemp, Inc. believes there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan. Thus, Hemp, Inc.'s "Triple Bottom Line" approach serves as an important tool in balancing meeting business objectives and the needs of society and environment at the same time.

To see the video showcasing the dramatic footage of our hemp and Kenaf grows, click here.

To see 1-minute daily video updates (from Hemp, Inc. CEO Bruce Perlowin) on the final phases of completion of Hemp, Inc.'s 70,000 square foot industrial hemp processing facility and milling operation and other developments, click here.

