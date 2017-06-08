LA JUNTA, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/08/17 -- Sprout Tiny Homes (OTC PINK: STHI) has signed a lease on 45,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing space to meet increasing production demand. The new facility is located at the Puebloplex in Pueblo, Colorado and will provide up to 31 bays of manufacturing space to build Sprout's commercial lines of tiny homes. The facility is currently being upgraded with a $300,000 internal build out of LED lighting, electrical, water and air drops to create a high efficiency manufacturing environment.

Sprout is also building out new corporate offices for the Pueblo facility. Recent demand and future order pipeline prompted the expansion from its La Junta, Colorado location. "We chose to expand our manufacturing capability in Pueblo because of the pro-business climate and proximity to the I-25 corridor for shipping and receiving purposes," said Rod Stambaugh, President of Sprout Tiny Homes. "Our reputation and proven ability to deliver high quality, energy efficient commercial tiny homes with chemical free interiors is creating a robust sales pipeline and this new facility will allow us to meet our production and delivery commitments."

The move to Pueblo will also provide a larger employee base of sproutologists for its new production facility and create a more favorable supply chain environment with easier logistics for supply delivery. Sprout plans to be in the new Pueblo facility by July 1st.

About Sprout Tiny Homes:

Sprout Tiny Homes is a leading designer, developer and manufacturer of high-quality, energy efficient tiny homes with chemical free interiors. Sprout homes are built with modern building practices including structural insulated panels resulting in stronger, greener and straighter homes. Sprout focuses exclusively on building commercial grade tiny homes to satisfy the growing demand of affordable and attainable housing for use as permanent housing and overnight hotel / resort markets.

Using sustainable building materials where possible and pushing the boundaries of design and energy efficiency are key attributes of Sprout homes. We manufacture tiny homes on wheels up to 400 sq. ft. and homes on foundations up to 900 sq. ft. of living space. Our new 45,000 sq. ft. production facility is located in Pueblo, Colorado. For more information about employment or the company, call 719.247.6195 or visit http://sprouttinyhomes.com

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Sprout Tiny Homes Inc. cautions that statements, and assumptions made in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and makes no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates made by management. Actual results could differ materially from current projections or implied results. Sprout Tiny Homes, Inc. undertakes no obligation to revise these statements following the date of this news release.

