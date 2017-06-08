sprite-preloader
08.06.2017 | 12:01
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Kryptonite 1 plc - Grant of Options

PR Newswire
London, June 8

Kryptonite 1 Plc

("Kryptonite 1" or the "Company")

Grant of Options

Kryptonite 1 announces that options over a total of 9,868,420 ordinary shares of0.19 penceeach in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") have been granted to certain Directors and other consultants to the Company under the Company's recently adopted Share Option Scheme ("Options"). The Options will vest immediately and are exercisable at a price of 0.19 pence per share for a period of ten years from the date of grant. The grant of the options reflects the fact that the cash remuneration paid to the recipients of the options did not fully reflect the value of the services provided by them to the Company.

Following the grant of these Options the Directors of the Company have the following interests in the share capital of the Company:

Ordinary Shares HeldPercentage HoldingOptions awarded
George McDonaugh- Chief Executive Officer1,052,6311.771,973,684
Rupert Williams - Non-Executive Directornilnil1,973,684
Jeremy Woodgate - Non-Executive Director1,052,630**1.771,973,684
Smaller Company Capital Limited*1,473,6842.47nil
Stephen Corran - Non-executive Directornilnilnil

*a company which is owned and controlled by Jeremy Woodgate and Rupert Williams

**includes 526,315 Ordinary Shares held by a family member of Jeremy Woodgate

The Options represent in aggregate 14.20% of the diluted issued share capital of the Company.

The Directors of Kryptonite 1 accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

--Ends--

Contact Details:

Stephen Corran
Kryptonite 1 Plc
Tel: 01624 676716
Email: scorran@bridgewaters.co.im

NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser
Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited
Fungai Ndoro and Mark Anwyl
020 7469 0930


