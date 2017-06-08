SAN FRANCISCO, 2017-06-08 12:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JadooTV Inc. announced today the launch of its fifth generation IPTV set-top box, Jadoo5™. The newest box combines the latest technology - 4K UHD, H.265 High Efficiency Video Coding Quad Core Processor, 2GB DDR Memory, Bluetooth, and Screen Mirroring - with an array of new features and accessories. It also comes with an unprecedented 2 Year Limited Warranty and Unlimited Live Support. Jadoo5 is priced for an introductory retail price of $229 (US) through the JadooTV online stores (US, Canada, Europe and Asia Pacific) and through JadooTV Authorized Resellers worldwide.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1d7f1eec-6fd4-4357-b717-f2807 2ed1593



"Jadoo5 is more than a simple streaming set-top box. It's been designed as an Entertainment HUB with the entire household in mind. Parents can watch their favorite content in 4K Ultra HD and H.265 quality. Younger audience can download an array of Apps, wirelessly listen to music via Bluetooth or watch their favorite videos from their mobile to TV using JadooCast. My Photo Frame aggregates photos from other Apps to share memories on TV. We've also added free audio and video communication features that allow you to call anywhere in the world from your Jadoo5," said Sajid Sohail Founder & CEO of JadooTV.



Jadoo5 has lots of interesting new features and accessories. Users can personalize their device and use it as an Entertainment Hub for their favorite content, news feeds, social media, photos, and communication needs.



The new My Stuff feature lets users aggregate their favorite interests such as Horoscopes, News Feeds, Pictures, and Videos all in one place. My Photo Frame allows users to aggregate your photos from third-party Apps such as Facebook, Flickr and Instagram. Free Calls via Facebook Messenger are another exciting new feature of Jadoo5. Users also have the option to make videos calls using by adding-on the new HD Jadoo Cam accessory (sold separately) to Jadoo5.



Jadoo5 comes equipped with Bluetooth® wireless connectivity to stream your favorite music through your set-top box. You can also watch your favorite content quietly with Jadoo Bluetooth Headphones (accessory sold separately).



The Air Remote with Voice Search is another industry-leading new feature of Jadoo5. Our Air Remote & Voice Search feature works best for navigating Apps.



The JadooCast™ feature lets you mirror your favorite music, pictures and videos from your ?mobile device to your TV. You can also control your JadooTV set-top box with your mobile device via JadooCast.



Jadoo5 users can still choose from an incredible selection of programming in the highest quality with 1000+ Live TV Channels, 3000+ Bollywood & Regional movies, and over 1,000,000 hours of web-based Video-On-Demand content.



Jadoo5 also comes with JadooGO® mobile app and ErosNow® free for 1 Year. JadooGO® lets you watch JadooTV on your mobile and tablet anytime, anywhere. The ErosNow® streaming service offers unlimited premium Movies, TV shows and music videos from South Asia.



The JadooTV App Market allows you to access and easily download an abundance of applications directly to your Jadoo5. Enjoy a great selection of applications from Twitter™, Facebook™, Picasa™, to Internet content from YouTube™ and many more.



Contact: sales@jadootv.com