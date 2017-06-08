

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares eked out modest gains on Thursday after Chinese trade data beat forecasts and revised data showed the euro zone economy expanded more than initially estimated in the first quarter.



Traders shrugged off data from the customs office, which showed that the French trade deficit increased in April from a month earlier, as exports fell faster than imports.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 10 points or 0.19 percent at 5,275 in late opening deals after closing 0.1 percent lower in the previous session.



The European Central Bank's policy decision is awaited, with ECB President Mario Draghi expected to perform a complicated balancing act on rates as the euro zone recovers.



Traders also awaited directional cues from the U.K. general election and former FBI Director James Comey's much-anticipated testimony before the Senate intelligence committee.



Banks were broadly higher, with BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe General rising around 1 percent each.



Euler Hermes shares rallied nearly 3 percent after the Bloomberg reported that German insurer Allianz is exploring a plan to take the French credit insurance company private.



