

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's consumer prices dropped for the first time in four months during May, leading the annual inflation rate to the lowest level thus far this year, preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office showed Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 0.2 percent year-on-year following 0.9 percent increase in April. The figure was the lowest since a zero rate in December.



Prices in the food & non-alcoholic beverages dropped due to fall in prices of bread, cereals, jam, chocolate and dairy products. Clothing and footwear prices decreased due to lower sales and prices in the furnishings, household equipment and maintenance segment also declined.



Compared to the previous month, the CPI declined 0.2 percent after a 0.4 percent rise in April. That was the first decline since January, when prices fell 0.5 percent.



The EU measure of inflation, the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices, or HICP was unchanged from a year ago in May after a 0.7 percent increase in April. The figure was the weakest since December, when prices fell 0.2 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, the HICP decreased 0.2 percent after a 0.4 percent increase in the previous month. The fall was the first since January, when the measure dropped 0.5 percent.



